After committing four turnovers in last week’s loss to Estrella Foothills, eliminating those mistakes will be crucial for Lake Havasu when the team welcomes Vista Grande to Lee Barnes Stadium tonight in a game with playoff and regional title implications for the Knights.
Havasu enters the game as the No. 16 ranked team in the 4A Conference and could cement its spot in the state playoffs with a win. The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs and the Knights haven’t competed in the postseason since 2015.
“As long as we take care of business in our end and we get a little help above us, that 16 [ranking] could jump anywhere up to 13 and that’ll be a good move for us,” head coach Karl Thompson said. “I think [top ranked] Casa Grande winning could have a good chance of them going to the open so that would allow everybody to bump up another spot as well.”
A 4A Southwest Region Championship is also in play for Havasu with a win and an Estrella loss to Deer Valley, but until a playoff berth and regional title could happen, the Knights’ task remains the same as every week: improve to 1-0 this week.
“Coming off last week, this was a character week,” Thompson said. “To see how and who we’ve become, if we’ll be able to stand up again and go right at it or if all of sudden we were checked out. I think that standing up and going again is what we’ve gotten this week so we’re really excited about moving forward to this game.”
Havasu will head into tonight’s contest at 3-3 (3-1 Southwest) while the Vista Grande Spartans are 1-5 (0-1 Copper Sky) and are currently on a five-game losing streak. On paper, it looks like a favorable matchup for the Knights offense, which is averaging 30.5 points per game, going up against a Spartans defense that has given up 37.6 points a game.
In a game that Havasu is expected to win, Thompson said Vista Grande does some things well in its spread offense, which is an offense that the Knights have seen heavily this season.
“Watching film on them they almost connected with a lot of deep balls,” Thompson said. “Maybe the ball was a little overthrown? Maybe it was a little underthrown? So they did a lot of good things. Their record is very deceitful on how good they really are.”
The Knights defense will be looking to bounce back after the unit didn’t record a sack and allowed 461 yards last week. It was also the third time that Havasu allowed 48 points or more in a game. The Knights have allowed at least 48 points in each of their losses.
As for the offense, the unit will look to bounce back and shake past its four turnovers from last week. Three of those turnovers were two interceptions and a fumble from quarterback Donny Fitzgerald while the fourth one came on a bad snap.
Fitzgerald did have a great night running the football, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 103 yards, including a 69-yard gain, on 10 carries. The senior passed for 172 yards on 14-of-25 pass attempts.
“This week is super big for us,” Fitzgerald said. “Knowing that if we win, we could potentially get a better spot in the playoffs and if we lose, this could very well be our last week of football, especially for us seniors on the team. It’s just a big week for us.”
Havasu being down for the majority of last week’s game led to running back Issac Stopke being held to under 100 yards last week, which snapped his three-game streak of running for 200 yards. The sophomore rushed for 87 yards and scored a touchdown on 14 carries.
With many implications on the line, the Knights are glad to be home in their most important game of the season, even though it will have a limited crowd.
“It’ll give us home field advantage,” Fitzgerald said. “Have our crowd here, everyone cheering for us and just give us a better feel for our last week before playoffs start.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium. The game is not open to the public, as spectators will be allowed inside the stadium if they have a guest pass from an athlete, or a member of the band or spirit line.
