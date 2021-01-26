It was another tough night for the Lake Havasu boys basketball team, as the Knights (0-3) remained winless after an 89-21 home loss to Millennium on Tuesday.
In a game where there weren’t many positives for Havasu, head coach Ted Darnell was encouraged by his team’s effort.
“I thought we played a little bit harder throughout the entire game then we did in our last game in the Canyon View game,” Darnell said. “We were down like this in the Canyon View game as well…I thought they kept playing trying to play hard.”
The 68-point defeat is the largest loss of the season so far for Havasu after losing by 59 points to the Canyon View Jaguars on Jan. 21. The Knights have been outscored 78-237 through their first three games this season. Havasu was held to single digits in every quarter in Tuesday’s loss.
Millennium’s full-court press was too much to handle for Havasu, which turned the ball over multiple times in the first half. The Tigers constantly disrupted the Knights’ passing lanes and provided a tough presence inside the paint. Havasu struggled to defend Millennium in transition, as the Tigers would score nearly after every Knights’ turnover.
“We knew that’s what they were going to do,” Darnell said about Millennium’s full-court press defense. “All the Phoenix teams press and they press the entire game. They got athletes and we knew that’s what they were going to do. We just have to keep working on how we’re going to combat it.”
The first quarter ended with a 32-5 lead for Millennium and continued their dominance in the second quarter, going into halftime up 60-13. The Tigers led throughout the entire game and the closest Havasu came within Millennium was a 0-1 deficit inside the first minute of the first quarter.
Gerard Bolden scored all of the Knights’ points in the first quarter while Brenton Szymanski missed two free throws in the opening period. Bolden scored Havasu’s first three points of the second quarter on a two-point basket and a free throw. In the second quarter, Szymanski scored three points on a basket and a free throw while Isaiah Soto scored two points.
The Knights were outscored 28-8 in the second quarter.
With the game out of reach at halftime, Bolden (four points), Mason Sain (two) and Szymanski (one) scored seven points for Havasu in the third quarter, which ended in an 81-20 lead for Millennium.
The Knights were held to one point in the fourth quarter, which was scored on a free throw by Alec Kleiman. The Tigers were held to single digits in the fourth quarter, scoring eight over the final period.
Bolden scored a team-high 12 points while Szymanski was the second-best leading scorer at four.
Nine different players scored for Millennium with four Tigers pouring in double digits. Coleman Fields scored a game-high 21 points, followed by 15 from Reggie Orr, 11 from AJ Marsh and 10 from Christian Holly.
“We have a lot to learn,” Darnell said. “A lot of kids don’t have varsity experience. They were all JV guys last year. Most of them are juniors and they were all sophomores last year.”
Up next
Havasu (0-3, 0-3 Desert West) will head to Buckeye to take on Verrado (1-2, 1-1 Desert West) in a Desert West Regional game on Feb. 2. The Vipers fell 37-57 to Shadow Ridge on Tuesday.
