The Lake Havasu volleyball team welcomed reigning 5A State champion Millennium to their home floor on Thursday in a Desert West Regional matchup.
The Knights (4-6, 1-3 Desert West) put up a great effort against the Tigers, but the state champs proved to be a tough task, losing in a 3-0 sweep at home. All games were handily won by Millennium (10-1, 4-0 Desert West), the No. 1 team in 5A, with the set scores at 25-10, 25-10, 25-11.
Havasu coach Tim Rodriguez applauded the girls’ effort, but wanted to see more consistency, especially against a state title contender that doesn’t make many mistakes.
“We definitely have effort,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just about consistency matching that effort with good play to be able to have higher percentage opportunities to put balls away.”
Havasu never led in the first set and went down early with a 9-2 deficit. After Rodriguez called a timeout, the Tigers stretched its lead to 16-2, an advantage that was too much to overcome for the Knights.
The Knights trailed throughout the second set, starting with a 7-0 deficit. Like the first game, the Tigers never let up and held the Knights to 10 points.
“Our effort was there, but our enthusiasm went down as soon as we started to trail,” Knights outside hitter Carly Cordero said. “We just couldn’t pick up that energy in time to catch them.”
The only time Havasu led was during the third set, scoring the first point of the game and getting a 2-1 lead. After the Tigers went ahead, the Knights got within one point with a 6-5 deficit, but Millennium picked up its momentum. The Tigers went on a 13-1 run to build their lead to 19-6 and eventually clinched the sweep.
Knights outside hitter Natalie Ramirez said they were not intimidated by the Tigers’ top conference ranking.
“We were excited,” Ramirez said. “We were excited that they were going to be good. We knew it was going to be good competition.”
Thursday concluded a week with three matches against regional opponents for the Knights. After Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Agua Fria, Havasu traveled to Buckeye on Wednesday to take on Verrado. Wednesday’s match resulted in the Knights getting swept 3-0 (19-25, 10-25, 11-25).
Up next
The Knights will have another three-match week ahead of them, starting with a road matchup against Millennium on Monday. Havasu’s other matches include home contests against La Joya Community (Oct. 20) and Verrado (Oct. 21). The Oct. 20 match will serve as the team’s senior night.
