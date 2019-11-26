After dropping its season opener Monday night, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team rebounded in a major way, blanking Kingman 10-0 Tuesday night in a shortened match.
The match ended in the 60th minute due to Lake Havasu (1-1) having an eight goal lead, per a new rule being enforced this season by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
“I thought this was a huge confidence booster for us,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “We weren’t too worried about the opponent we faced tonight, but our passing was on point, especially after I saw a lot of jitters last night.”
Juniors Kendra Park and Summer Evans were the two goal scorers for the Knights in the win. Park scored five goals and added two assists, while Evans chipped in with four goals and an assist.
“It’s huge seeing them step up for this team,” said Kister. “Kendra is a natural goal scorer and it’s nice seeing Summer be more aggressive with taking outside shots.”
Kingman scored an own goal to give Havasu its 10th goal.
The Knights led 9-0 at halftime.
Elsewhere, junior Izzy Kistler stood out on the defensive end for Lake Havasu with a team-high 15 steals. Kistler is the reigning West Valley Region Defensive Player of the Year.
The Knights will have a full week off due to the Thanksgiving holiday and return to action next Tuesday with a road match against River Valley at 6 p.m.
Lake Havasu will compete in the Mohave County Soccer Tournament beginning Thursday, Dec. 12 and will play four matches through Dec. 16th.
The Knights will host their next match Dec. 17th against Gila Ridge at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.