The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced its region realignment for the 2020 football season and a pair of local schools will be affected.
Lake Havasu and Parker will both remain in the 4A and 2A Conferences, respectively, but will be playing in different regions.
The Knights will be moved from the West Valley Region to the Southwest Region, which is now made up of Buckeye Union, Youngker, Estrella Foothills and Deer Valley, who is also making the move from the West Valley Region. Lake Havasu spent two seasons in the region after it was moved from the Desert West Region in 5A.
The Broncs, formerly of the Verde Region, will play next season in the Agua Fria Region, which is comprised of Glendale Prep, Kingman Academy, St. John Paul II, Tonopah Valley and Trivium Prep. Parker moved after two season in the Central Region in 2A.
For Havasu, the move to the Southwest Region will help shorten the distance traveled for road games. Buckeye Union and Younker are roughly 30 miles closer than former West Valley opponents Cactus and Peoria.
In total, the Knights average one-way trip will be 179 miles per road game in the Southwest Region, versus the average of 192 miles in the West Valley Region.
Parker’s travel will be reduced as well, despite three former members (Glendale Prep, Trivium Prep and Tonopah Valley) of the Verde Region also making the move along with the Broncs.
With the help of the elimination of a trip to Camp Verde, Parker’s average one-way trip will be 129 miles, instead of the 154 miles it traveled on average last season.
Realignment for other sports as yet to be officially determined by the AIA.
