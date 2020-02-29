A new season typically brings a rejuvenated sense of motivation.
For the Lake Havasu baseball team, the death of head coach Craig Bolton has left a void in the program, but has motivated them to play this season in honor of him.
“He was a great role model for the kids and he’ll be missed,” said interim head coach Kit Borg. “We’re going to do our best to honor him this season. We sat down with the kids before the season started and I think they’re more motivated than ever.”
Bolton died in December at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack. The Knights will wear a No. 34 patch on their hats and undershirts this season to honor Bolton. Also, a banner with his name will be hung at John M. Wade Memorial Field.
Havasu returns an ample amount of talent from last year’s team which won the West Valley Region and secured a home game in the play-in round of the 4A Conference state playoffs.
“We have a junior heavy roster with plenty of varsity experience,” said Borg. “We’re hoping our offense clicks and with our pitching staff, we’ll be hard to beat.”
Senior Cameron Bagshaw leads the Knights’ pitching staff and his team will be relying on him to repeat his production from last season when he recorded a 1.71 earned run average with 82 strikeouts in 61.1 innings pitched.
Behind Bagshaw is his younger brother Colton, a junior, seniors Logan Daughtry and Zachary Thornhill and juniors Cole Fuller and Isaiah Rivas.
Junior Domanik Brady will be handling the bulk of the catching duties, but will be spelled by Daughtry and freshman Deegan Cordova. Borg said Brady has been “solid” in his performance behind the plate.
Borg finds himself in a position he never thought he’d be in, but given the circumstances, he never thought twice about turning down the opportunity.
“I thought it was important to surround our kids with high-character individuals on our coaching staff,” he said. “We’re hoping to get the kids to that next level.”
Borg is a graduate of Lake Havasu and was a member of its 1995 state championship baseball team.
The Knights lost their season opener 8-4 on the road to Kingman Academy on Friday. Lake Havasu will host Yuma Catholic at 2 p.m. in its home opener on Tuesday.
