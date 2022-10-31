The Lake Havasu High School girls’ swim team came in second place and the boys’ team third at the Colorado River Team Championship meet held in Yuma Saturday, which resulted in relay teams and multiple individuals qualifying for the state championships.
Nine teams competed at the regional meet. Cibola High School’s girls’ and boys’ team came in first place, while Gila Ridge’s girls’ team placed third and their boys’ team second.
The Knights’ girls’ team had a total score of 420, which was 47 points behind the first place Cibola.
Havasu junior Olivia Badaracco placed first in two events: the 200-meter freestyle race with a 2:03.99 and the 100-meter backstroke with a 00:59.59, qualifying her for the state championship.
Havasu’s Aubrey Vessells placed third in the 200-meter individual medley with a 2:23.91 and placed third in the 500-meter freestyle with a 5:39.57, which earned her a spot in the state championship.
The Lake Havasu girls’ 200-meter freestyle relay team made up of Badaracco, Vessells, Emy Garcia and Josie Roman came in third with a 1:48.78.
The Lake Havasu girls’ 200-meter medley relay team made up of Badaracco, Vessells, Emy Garcia and Lily Miller came in third with a 2:04.55.
All Lake Havasu girls’ relay teams’ times qualified them for the state championship.
The Knights’ boys’ team had a total score of 776, which was 165 points behind the first place Cibola.
The Lake Havasu boys’ 200-meter freestyle relay team made up of Will Buckman, Kyle Bidwell, Nathan Andrews and Luke McNay came in first with a 1:34.85.
The Lake Havasu boys’ 200-meter medley relay team made up of Buckman, Andrews, Joshua Caton and Tristan Green came in fourth with a 1:49.12.
All Lake Havasu boys’ relay teams’ times qualified them for the state championship.
McNay also placed third in the 100-meter fly with a 00:57.66 and Buckman placed eighth in that same race with a 00:59.86.
Andrews also placed fifth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a 1:07.42. Green placed eighth in that same race with a 1:10.36.
Caton placed third in the 100-meter backstroke with a 00:59.50 and fifth in the 200-meter freestyle with a 1:59.31.
Caton, Buckman and McNay all qualified for the state championship with their times from the meet.
