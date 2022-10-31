200 meter medley relay team

One of the Havasu girls on the 200 meter medley relay team high fives after finishing the race on earlier this season.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School girls’ swim team came in second place and the boys’ team third at the Colorado River Team Championship meet held in Yuma Saturday, which resulted in relay teams and multiple individuals qualifying for the state championships.

Nine teams competed at the regional meet. Cibola High School’s girls’ and boys’ team came in first place, while Gila Ridge’s girls’ team placed third and their boys’ team second.

