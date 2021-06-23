For the fourth time in his life, Lake Havasu City’s March Schwartz earned his way to the World Series of Poker – the world’s largest annual poker tournament.
Schwartz, 65, won a spot in poker’s most prestigious event after winning the final table at a local WSOP tournament at McKee’s on June 13. The winner at McKee’s earned a $10,000 entry to the WSOP main tournament in Las Vegas. Schwartz, a FedEx delivery driver, is a back-to-back champion in the Havasu league, winning in 2019 and claiming a seat in that year’s tourney.
“I’ve been so fortunate to do it a few times,” Schwartz said about winning the local tournament. “You just never know when you’re ever going to get an opportunity like this again. I’m just really excited and this is a tournament that could change my life. The winner two years ago got $2 million.”
Schwartz first clinched an entry in the tournament in 2006 and 2008 through an online poker site named PartyPoker. He also earned an opportunity to compete in Europe twice through that website. He earned a $10,000 seat to compete in Dortmund, Germany in 2007 and in Sanremo, Italy in 2009.
In his first time at the WSOP, he won over $20,000, but his last appearance in 2019 didn’t go the way he planned.
“I was very, very close to what they call the money line where there were almost 9,000 players in the tournament and they dropped 1,285 (players),” Schwartz said. “I was about 100 players away from hitting that money line. I just had a terrible heartbreaking ending and so I had to wait two years now.
“It took me a long time to get over that. I’m still not over it. So I had to wait two years to even have another opportunity to try to win my way back in again. I’m just super excited to have another crack at it.”
The WSOP league in Havasu operates on a points-style structure and this year’s league took almost two years to complete due to the covid-19 pandemic. The league started with 45 players in the early portion of 2020 before the pandemic caused the league to be halted for over a year.
The local league is organized by Mike Allen and each game takes place at McKee’s Pub and Grill. McKee’s owner Vicki McKee plays in the league and was this year’s runner up. Allen started the league in 2019.
“I wanted to thank Mike Allen for running such a professional league and I wanted to thank Vicki McKee for allowing us to use her bar and restaurant for our poker playground,” Schwartz said. “Without them, without Mike, none of this is possible because there’s not a whole lot of players that are willing to pay $10,000 to play in this tournament. The only way most of us could get into this tournament is winning our way in.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to do it back-to-back. There’s a lot of great players in this town. I’m pretty fortunate.”
In a normal year, players in the local league compete in 15 games with the top nine players with the most points making it to the final table. Due to the pandemic shutting down the league last year, Allen said he’ll operate another league this summer starting on July 6 and concluding on Oct. 5. The plan is to have two more seats claimed for the WSOP at the end of the summer league, increasing the total to three players from Havasu.
Allen said the summer league will have 10 games and there is required a $100 buy in for each person interested in playing.
Schwartz will compete in the No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship at the WSOP at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 4. The tourney is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 7.
The entire WSOP event in Vegas will run from Sept. 30 to Nov. 23. This year’s event is returning after the pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament.
“The WSOP Main Event is like a drug,” Schwartz said. “Once you get a taste of it, it becomes addicting and you want it again and again and again and since the last one ended in such heartbreak, I've had to wait two painful years for another opportunity to win my way back into it. I'm extremely excited to have another crack at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.