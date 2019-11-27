Coming off a highly successful season last year which saw it go through West Valley Region play undefeated, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team is primed for another run at the state playoffs.
The Knights reached the playoffs last season with a talented roster which had eight players receive all-region recognition.
While they lost several players from last season’s team to graduation, Lake Havasu returns much of its talent, including last year’s West Valley Region offensive and defensive players of the year, juniors Kendra Park and Izzy Kistler, respectively.
“I feel really good about this year,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “We did lose some really good talent but we got some more talent to replace that. I feel we can take our region again. That’s our goal this year and that’s what we’re striving for.”
In addition to Park and Kistler, junior Summer Evans will also be relied up to provide leadership and offense for the Knights.
“Since we lost a lot of seniors we have to get back in the groove with each other,” said Evans. “We just have to learn how to work together. We only had two weeks of practice together before the season started.”
Another player Kistler is hoping to step in when she is eligible is junior transfer Leslie Alvarado.
“Unfortunately, she has to sit 50% of the games, but she’s going to be a game changer once she’s out of the field,” said Kistler.
Lake Havasu started the season 1-1 after a pair of home matches so far. The Knights were defeated 4-1 by Lee Williams in the season opener, but responded the next day with a 10-0 drubbing of Kingman.
Through two games, Park leads the team with six goals, while Evans has four of her own.
Lake Havasu will return to action Tuesday with a road match against River Valley.
