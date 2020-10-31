Lake Havasu continued its offensive surge, eclipsing the 50-point mark, in a 54-28 victory over Deer Valley at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday.
It was the Knights’ third consecutive win after a 0-2 start and it’s the first time Havasu is over .500 this season. The Knights currently stand at 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the 4A Southwest Region. The Skyhawks (2-3, 0-2 4A Southwest) came into the game on a two-game losing streak after starting their season at 0-2.
“We were hitting on all cylinders,” Havasu head coach Karl Thompson said. “It’s a great team effort across the board. Everybody contributed in different ways.”
Quarterback Donny Fitzgerald and running back Isaac Stopke continued to lead the Knights’ explosive offense with each of them producing seven of Havasu’s eight touchdowns. Stopke scored three times on the ground, including an 89-yard run to the endzone in the second quarter, and Fitzgerald threw three touchdowns and added another one on the ground.
Cody Pellaton also got involved, rushing for a 65-yard touchdown on a sweep and catching a 48-yard score in the first quarter. Pellaton’s touchdown catch came with two seconds left in the first, which ended in a 26-14 lead for the Knights.
Stopke nearly ran for a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that could’ve been his fourth for the game, but was stopped near the 6-yard line. Fitzgerald scored his only rushing touchdown of the game on the next play, which extended Havasu’s lead to 47-21. The Knights scored in every quarter and had the lead throughout the night.
“We have a bunch of kids like No. 1 Cody Pellaton out here doing his thing, Quinten Anderson, everyone,” Stopke said. “Our line, we have to give up to them. They’re making pockets, making holes so it’s just a team effort and we have to give it up for our team.”
The only time the game was within reach for Deer Valley were 12-7 and 19-14 first quarter leads for Havasu. After Stopke’s 89-yard score, the Skyhawks cut the Knights lead to five with a 7-yard touchdown run from Ashton Hill.
Pellaton’s 65-yard touchdown came on the next drive and Deer Valley responded again. Skyhawks quarterback Timothy Onyango threw to a wide open Kellen Huth on a play-action pass get within five again and the game was looking like a shootout early on.
At that point of the game, Havasu scored twice with two touchdown passes from Fitzgerald, the first one being his 48-yard connection with Pellaton and the other coming with four seconds left in the first half on a 38-yard pass to Quinten Anderson. The Knights led 33-14 at halftime.
Havasu’s second half touchdowns were a 4-yard run from Stopke, 6-yard rush from Fitzgerald and the latter’s third passing score of the game to Aaron Bracamonte.
“Tonight was a big win for us for conference,” Fitzgerald said. “We worked throughout the week at practice and we were coming out for the dub and that’s what we got. I’m proud of the boys.”
In a strong offensive performance for the Knights, their only weakness of the night was the defense allowing some big plays including a 50-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Three of Deer Valley’s four touchdowns were from 25 yards or more.
“We got caught looking in the backfield a couple of times,” Thompson said. “Deer Valley did a good job finding a guy they would attack and go after and they caught us in a couple of things. We just have to be more disciplined. We do have some things we’ll still correct, but at the end night, the guys came to play, they had a great effort at home."
“They’re just doing so many great things and it’s so many people doing great things. I know Donny and Isaac are the show, the headliners, but there’s so many supporting actors, they’re doing such a great job and we’re really happy with that, especially, with the youth that we have.”
The regional contest was served as Havasu’s homecoming game, but ceremonies were postponed to a later date and festivities will occur in a different format, according to Lake Havasu High principal Scott Becker. The game not being open to the public and fans only allowed to attend with a guest pass partly led to the postponement.
Usually, ceremonies take place during halftime including the crowing of a homecoming king and queen. Homecoming court nominees were briefly honored during halftime with the public address announcer saying their names to those in attendance after the band performed.
Up next
The Knights will head on the road to Goodyear next week for another Southwest Regional matchup against Estrella Foothills. The Wolves (2-3, 1-0 4A Southwest) defeated Buckeye Union 47-27 at home on Friday.
