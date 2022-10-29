The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team extended their winning streak to four games with their 55-7 defeat of the Peoria Panthers Friday night.
The Knights had a perfect first half — the defense allowed no points to be scored against them and picked up a touchdown of their own, and the offense scored on every possession.
After deferring the coin toss and attempting an onside kick (a trend we’ve seen in the past few games) the Knights forced the Panthers to punt on the first possession of the game.
Shortly after, Havasu junior quarterback Tyler Thompson threw a 35-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver James Douglas to put the Knights up 6-0 after an unsuccessful extra point attempt.
The Panthers’ received the ball a second time with less than five minutes left in the first quarter, and came up with nothing, for a second time.
The Knights offense came in guns blazing, with another bomb by Thompson, this time a 50-yard TD pass to sophomore tight end Brock Cross.
Entering the second quarter, the Panthers began to creep downfield. The Knights secondary forced an incomplete pass right at the goalline in a critical fourth down situation.
The Knights offense took over at the 20-yard line for senior running back Isaac Stopke to take it 80 yards to the house right out of the gate and put the Knights up 20-0.
Havasu senior running back and linebacker Evan Smith seemed to want some of that action his teammate Stopke had, as the following play he intercepted Peoria’s quarterback and ran 23 yards to the endzone to put the Knights up 27-0.
The Panthers suffered another turnover on downs, courtesy of the Knights defense, and the Knights offense took a few minutes to drive downfield.
Stopke punched another TD in, this time at the 2-yard line with 2:31 left in the first half.
And like clockwork, the Knights defense stepped up immediately. Cross intercepted Peoria’s quarterback on the first play of the Panthers’ drive, and set Stopke up to score another goal line TD and put Havasu up 41-0 with one minute left in the first half.
Havasu’s offense scored twice in the second half — both of those TDs coming from sophomore running back Gavin Briggs. His first TD of the night was a 25-yard pass thrown by Thompson in the third quarter and his second TD was a 5-yard run to put the Knights at 55-0.
The Knights defense let one Panthers TD slip past them right before the game ended, putting the final score at 55-7.
