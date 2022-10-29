The Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 10-6 and take a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Rhys Hoskins homered twice and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also connected. The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first inning before the rallied for the win. The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound Sunday in Game 5 at home to try and clinch their first NL pennant since 2009. Manny Machado and Juan Soto homered for the Padres.