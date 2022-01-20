After covid kept them away from the court the Knights are back in action, but it’ll take a moment to shake off the dust.
On Thursday night, the Lake Havasu High School Boys’ basketball team hosted Canyon View High School for a region game. The Knights lost to the Jaguars 68 to 38.
According to Tanner Kelly, head coach for the Lake Havasu Knights, due to covid related issues the team has not been able to practice in two weeks.
“But the guys played hard and hung around until the fourth quarter.
The team is next scheduled to play Jan. 24. The game will see LHHS hit the road to face off against La Joya Community High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.