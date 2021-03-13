The Lake Havasu softball team started its season with an 11-0 road loss against a tough Willow Canyon squad Friday.
The Knights were held to two hits – both singles by Natalie Ramirez and Ashleigh Alba. The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, added four runs in the second and scored twice in the third. North Canyon scored its 11th run in the fourth.
The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Havasu’s only chance to score runs came in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. With two outs, Ramirez made contact with the ball, but the Wildcats made a play to end the inning.
“Their left fielder made a really nice snag on the ball, otherwise, that would’ve cleared the bases and got us back in the mix of things,” Knights coach Kari Thompson said. “We just didn’t get enough hits and enough hits together to get some momentum.”
Ramirez finished the game 1-for-3 while Alba’s hit was her only plate appearance of the afternoon. Alba had her single in the fifth inning.
“It was a great performance right out of the gate for Natalie Ramirez,” Thompson said. “She was really on the ball. She was 1-for-3, but she made great contact. They made two great plays on her.”
Havasu will look to bounce back against Yuma Catholic on the road on Wednesday, March 17. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
