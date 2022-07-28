Zac Gallen threw seven innings of shutout ball, Ketel Marte added a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks started their second half of the season with a 10-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Gallen took a no-hit bid into the sixth before eventually giving up two hits. He struck out seven and walked none. Marte launched his ninth homer of the season in the third, giving the D-backs a 4-0 lead. Washington star Juan Soto singled in the seventh inning, extending his on-base streak to 28 games, which is the longest of his career. The Nationals lost for the 16th time in 18 games.