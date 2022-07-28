Lake Havasu Knight football’s annual summer camp began June 1 and has been running three days a week for two hours, with incoming freshmen showing up like never before.
“The numbers have been fabulous,” coach Karl Thompson said. “The biggest surprise has been about 60 plus freshmen, but we do have a lot of returners as well.”
For the past few years, the team’s summer camp has featured about 30 to 40 incoming freshmen. The recent jump in numbers is largely due to Thunderbolt Middle School’s football program, Karl Thompson said.
“The coaching staff over there has done a great job,” Karl Thompson said. “And those kids are excited to come back again this year.”
Even though joining a close-knit football team with experienced players can be daunting for most incoming freshmen, a few incoming freshmen already feel right at home with their experience as the Knights’ ball boys.
“I’ve been around them (the coaches and players) and it’s not just my first time getting thrown into the mix,” freshman defensive end Carson Lockman said.
That quality time with the team gave Lockman a sense of what the Knights stand for.
“Our atmosphere here is a true family,” Karl Thompson said. “I still talk to players from 1999 that played for me. We always follow through to see what’s going on with (our former players).”
Karl Thompson’s son, freshman linebacker Trevor Thompson, shares the sentiment as he enters his first year of high school football.
“It’s great kids, great athletes and it’s just fun being around them,” Trevor Thompson said.
Fortunately this summer there were only minimal issues regarding heat restrictions – one week in the beginning of July forced the team inside the gym rather than their usual field practice.
The team monitors the heat index and lightning charts during summer camp, just as they do during the season, to ensure player safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.