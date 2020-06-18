As one of a handful of female head coaches in Arizona in charge of a boys’ soccer program, Christina Gibbs has a passion for the sport and success has followed because of it.
Gibbs led Lake Havasu High School to its deepest playoff run in school history last season and has hopes for continued prosperity in her program.
“We only lost three seniors and only one of them was a starter,” she said. “Although, we’re moving up to 5A, we should still be able to handle that.”
Gibbs, who was named coach of the year in the West Valley Region this past season, later won the same honor for the entire 4A Conference, much to her surprise.
“I didn’t even know I won,” she said. “It was a big surprise and a tremendous honor. Just seeing how much we’ve grown the program, I’m truly grateful and proud to have won.”
Gibbs has been the head coach of the Knights for five seasons, but just completed her first school year as a physical education teacher with the school. She has made a number of stops along the way before her success at Lake Havasu.
After graduating from Flowing Wells High School in Tucson, Gibbs went on to Northern Arizona University where she was a four-year starter for the Lumberjacks’ women’s soccer team and earned her bachelor’s in education.
“About four or five games into my freshman season, I got the chance to start and I started every game from then on out,” she said.
It was during her time in Flagstaff where Gibbs found her passion for coaching.
“We always held these soccer camps and with me wanting to teach, it just kind of was a fit,” she said. “Coaching makes you feel like you’re still part of a team and lets you still be competitive.”
Right out of college, Gibbs headed to Buckeye to coach junior varsity girls at Verrado High School.
“I was really close in age to the girls and there was a level of respect they had for me,” she said about her first coaching experience.
After four years with Verrado, Gibbs arrived in Lake Havasu City, teaching and coaching at Telesis Preparatory Academy. She initially coached the volleyball team for two years, despite never playing the sport.
“It was difficult to learn,” she said. “But I asked for help any chance I got and I watched a lot of film to help me get better.”
Gibbs left Telesis after three years to pursue a teaching opportunity with Lake Havasu Unified School District where she taught at three different elementary schools for 12 weeks at a time. It was during this time when she latched on with Lake Havasu and began coaching for the Knights.
While she coached girls at Verrado, there was an opening for the Knights JV boys’ soccer team. Gibbs was initially scared of what to expect, having only coached girls, but to her surprise, it was a smooth transition.
“It wasn’t as much of a change as I thought there’d be,” she said. “There’s less drama in coaching the boys and the game is much faster too, that was something I had to adjust to. I really enjoy coaching boys. When they saw that I knew what I was talking about, that earned their respect.”
At the start of her tenure at Lake Havasu, she also coached the freshman volleyball team, but after two seasons Gibbs moved on to soccer full time.
She began teaching at Lake Havasu this season and she immediately saw the benefits of it.
“I’m able to stay in contact with my players if they need anything and also I don’t have to commute to get to practice or games,” she said.
Gibbs owes much of the success of her program to the Havasu Lions FC, a youth soccer program here in town.
“The kids playing in that program are able to play against better competition at a younger age and it prepares them for the next level,” she said. “A lot of our success is based off what they’ve done.”
She also credits Remo Inglese and Jimmy Molyneux for assisting her with the Knights’ program.
“They both have European backgrounds in soccer and are able to give the kids a different perspective about the sport,” Gibbs said. “Europe is way ahead of the United States in soccer and the experience they have is really beneficial.”
With her husband a local business owner, Gibbs plans on staying in Lake Havasu for the foreseeable future. She hopes to continue coaching as long as she is able to.
