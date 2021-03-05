Local pro anglers Roy Hawk and Dean Rojas are set to compete in the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour 2021 season opener later this month.
Hawk and Rojas are both from Lake Havasu City and are among 80 anglers competing in 2021.
Hawk will be entering his sixth season as a full-time professional angler and his third on the MLF Bass Pro Tour.
“I’ve been chomping at the bit for months to get back to the most exciting and intense competition I’ve ever fished in,” Hawk told MLF in a press release. “This whole season is filled with big-fish fisheries from Texas to Florida to Tennessee, and we’re hitting the best Great Lakes fisheries up north. We are sure to see some amazing catches, hopefully I’ll be one of the guys doing the catching.”
As for Rojas, he will be entering his 23rd season and his third on the Bass Pro Tour.
“I’m most excited about starting a brand new year on the Bass Pro Tour and all of the goals and great potential moments that are placed in front of me for 2021,” Rojas told MLF. “Ultimately, I want to win.”
Both Hawk and Rojas are aiming to qualify for their first Redcrest championship appurtenances. The top award at each Bass Pro Tour event is $100,000 and $300,000 goes to the winner of the Redcrest 2022 championship event.
The first event on the MLF Bass Pro Tour is scheduled to take place at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Jasper, Texas on March 21-26. Fans can follow the event online at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Television coverage of the 2021 season opener will be showcased across two two-hour episodes that will premiere on the Discovery Channel on Aug. 28.
