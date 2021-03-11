Lake Havasu’s Toni Kelm competed at the AIA Girls State Championships last weekend at Mesquite High School.
Kelm finished the two-day tournament with a 1-2 record. The tournament occurred March 5-6.
After a first round bye, Kelm was pinned by Page’s Latasha Slim, but the freshman stayed alive with a win over Greenway’s Annika Olsen in the consolation bracket. Kelm pinned Olsen with a match time of 3:55.
Kelm would meet Slim again in her next match, but she would fall short again, losing by pinfall in the first round. Kelm was eliminated from the tournament after the loss. She was Havasu’s only representative at this year’s girls tourney.
It was the only state tournament for girls this year due to no sectional meets taking place this season.
