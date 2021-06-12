Lake Havasu City’s Justin Kerr made the biggest leap of any competitor on day two of this year’s Bassmaster Classic.
Kerr moved from 22nd place to second after hauling in four bass that weighed 19 pounds, 12 ounces, adding his total to 33-02. He was one shy of the five-bass limit on Saturday, but his total rose after one of his bass weighed 7-2 and another weighed 6-12. Kerr’s day one total was five bass at 13-06.
“I have this one area that has a bunch of big ones in it, and I got two bites there yesterday and lost one of them,” Kerr told Bassmaster after his day two performance. “Today, with the half day that we had, I was hoping for two bites that would put me in the 11-pound range, but they just happened to be seven-pounders.”
Kerr is a B.A.S.S. Nation qualifier and is vying to become the second Nation qualifier to win the Classic.
“To represent the Nation this way is an awesome deal,” Kerr told Bassmaster. “It shows that people like me who don’t get the opportunity to fish the Elites or get on tour because of financial or personal reasons…it doesn’t matter who you are, you can get a chance to compete in the Classic.”
The last Nation qualifier to win professional fishing’s biggest event was Connecticut angler Bryan Kerchal, who claimed the 1994 title in North Carolina. Kerchal died in a plane crash months later after winning the tournament.
Day two of the Classic was delayed by more than two hours due to thunderstorms and lighting near Lake Ray Roberts in Texas. Weigh-ins were done at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
North Carolina pro angler Hank Cherry currently holds a 4-12 lead over Kerr with a two-day total of 37-14. Cherry caught five bass Saturday that weighed 17-10, which moved him from third to first place. Cherry’s day one total was 20-04.
The top 25 anglers will continue on the final day of the Classic on Sunday.
This year’s champion will not only get to hoist the Bassmaster Classic trophy, but they’ll also claim a $300,000 first-place check.
