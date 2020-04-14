A defensive standout from Lake Havasu’s football program is moving up to play at the next level.
Lake Havasu senior Joshua Nelson has signed a letter of intent to play football for Papago Junior College next season.
The linebacker led Lake Havasu with 131 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also recorded an interception and a forced fumble.
Despite the gaudy numbers, Nelson says he did not receive much attention from schools. Ottawa University in Surprise showed interest as did Maricopa Junior College.
However, it was Papago’s belief in Nelson is what stood out the most.
“They see the potential in me,” he said. “They want me to play full speed and really want to make me into a better player.”
The outbreak of the coronavirus affected Nelson’s recruitment process as he wasn’t able to meet face-to-face with the coaches. But, he still was able to stay in contact via conference calls.
William Strother, the Pumas’ linebacker coach, reached out to Nelson initially.
Nelson says the matter of signing his letter of intent was done by receiving forms via fax, printing them out, signing them and faxing them back.
Papago’s head coach Brandon Payne, who Nelson says he has yet to meet, will be getting a welcome addition to his team. Nelson was named to the West Valley All-Region First Team as the captain of the Knights’ defense.
During his time at Lake Havasu, the most important thing Nelson learned is that nothing will be handed to him.
“I just have to keep grinding,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a fight every day.”
Nelson admits he wasn’t an overnight success, as he relied on hard work and coaching to get him to this point. He points to Havasu assistant coach Cody Smith and his father as key in helping him reach his potential.
“[Smith] helped me a lot both on and off the field,” Nelson said. “He would pick apart my film and show me how I can be better. He really helped me gain a new perspective. My dad really helped me refine my game and instilled that hard work in me.”
Nelson’s ultimate goal as a football player is to play at a four-year college and believes he has the ability to do so. Should his grade point average and ACT scores be high enough, Nelson could transfer to a four-year institution as soon as next year.
His dream school would be Arizona State, but says he knows a lot must happen before then.
