Britton Reinhar, 11, earned her first world title in the Junior 10-12 Ski Lites class Friday afternoon in her first IJSBA World Finals appearance, and not to mention her first year of racing jet skis in general.
“She battled the first moto, she got second, and then in the second moto she ended up in fifth,” her father Matthew Reinhar said. “And then in this third moto she ended up in first, so overall points she came out first.”
Britton Reinhar raced against some of the fastest kids in Havasu including Ashlynn King, Ty Smith, Weston Barre, Brody King, Sophia Benson, Mason Haynes and Jaiden Ruis.
“She trains with a lot of these boys and they battle all the time at Body Beach, so to watch her come out here and beat them, it’s awesome,” Matthew Reinhar said.
Also in the Junior 10-12 Ski Lites class were riders from Kuwait, Ukraine, Morocco and Thailand.
Reinhar also placed second overall in the amatuer women’s lites class with some of the top jet ski racers in the world.
“I train every day at Body Beach,” Britton Reinhar said. “I’m super lucky to be able to live in Lake Havasu where there’s a track.”
Reinhar says she has the most fun racing with King, and enjoys the competition that comes with riding with all her friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.