Britton Reinhar

Britton Reinhar, 11-year-old Havasu local, passes a competitor Friday afternoon in the race that secured her world title.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Britton Reinhar, 11, earned her first world title in the Junior 10-12 Ski Lites class Friday afternoon in her first IJSBA World Finals appearance, and not to mention her first year of racing jet skis in general.

“She battled the first moto, she got second, and then in the second moto she ended up in fifth,” her father Matthew Reinhar said. “And then in this third moto she ended up in first, so overall points she came out first.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.