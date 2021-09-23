Through the first two sets on Thursday, the Lake Havasu volleyball team was keeping up with their rival Mohave – winning the first set of a home match.
After losing a competitive second set, the Knights looked like a different team, as the Thunderbirds took advantage of several mistakes and dominated on the floor. Havasu fell to Mohave 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 8-25) and dropped to 2-3 overall. The loss broke a three-match winning streak for the Knights in the rivalry series.
“Mohave just brought in a lot of heat tonight and put a lot of pressure on us,” Knights assistant coach Rachel Main said. “On our end, it was just little errors that put us under with a hitting error here and a serving error there. We were getting killed on some deep corner shots over and over and we couldn’t figure a way out to pick that up.”
Main took over coaching duties for head coach Tim Rodriguez, who has not been with the team in a week due to an illness.
A full student section was rowdy during a first set that was competitive throughout. The largest lead for either team was three points. With a 21-20 lead, the Knights held on to win the game, ending the set on a 4-1 run.
The second game was winnable for the Knights, who held a 19-17 lead at one point. The momentum shifted towards the Thunderbirds, as they retook the lead behind a 6-0 run and eventually won the set.
“I think we played good, we just made tiny mistakes,” Knights setter Olivia Legrand said. “Mistakes that happened multiple times, but again, we’re going to put work in and come back stronger.”
Mohave led during the entirety of the third set and started the game with a commanding 17-6 lead. Havasu rallied with a 10-3 run to make it a four-point game, but the Knights comeback came too late. Havasu cut Mohave’s lead 20-16, but the Thunderbirds ended the set on a 5-2 run.
“I kept telling them, we got to get little runs,” Main said. “It’s okay to lose it, but get it back and we were doing that and in the third set, we worked hard on that, but it just got away from us.”
Havasu started the fourth set with a 2-0 lead, but the Knights failed to put together a run. Mohave took another commanding 17-6 lead and Havasu was held to single digits.
“Our energy was up, which was awesome, but the one thing that got us down was sometimes they are a better team,” Knights middle hitter Kamryn Kletschka said. “I’m really proud of the way we played.”
Up next
The Knights will head to Avondale on Tuesday to take on the West Point Dragons (6-2). The Dragons have won five out of their last six games including a 3-0 sweep over Glendale on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.