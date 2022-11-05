In light of their last home game of their senior season Friday night, I caught up with a few Knights football players and asked them to reflect on their experience with the football program. Here’s what they said:
Q: I asked you all at the beginning of the year what your main goal was this season – what was your goal and was it accomplished?
A: “The goal was just to have a good season,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Jesse Aguilar said. “I’m out here with all my best friends, all the people I love and it doesn’t get any better than that. So far I do feel like we’ve had a good season, but there’s always room to grow.”
“Lead the team in receiving yards, help the team to the playoffs, be a major key factor to this team,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Omare Feely said. “I think I achieved that goal so far.”
“This is my first year playing, so the goal was just not to mess up and help the team out,” senior kicker Angel Castaneda said. “I definitely accomplished that goal, I’m a soccer player so it was hard to adjust from kicking a soccer ball to a football. I definitely helped them out, they needed a kicker so I came out.”
“My goal was to make the playoffs and yes it has been accomplished,” senior defensive end Spencer Dorsett said. “I think we’re doing good, we’re steady and I’m really hopeful we’ll go a couple rounds into the playoffs. I think we’ll get past the first (round) for sure.”
Q: What was the most significant moment of your senior football season?
A: “Probably just the whole experience, everything,” Aguilar said. “It’s hard to pinpoint one thing. It was such an amazing season and I wouldn’t like to have it with anybody else other than this team.”
“My first TD as a wide receiver,” Feely said. “Last year, I was a tight end and didn’t really get too many targets. I convinced my coach to put me at wide receiver and I proved myself getting that first TD on a post. That was the Buckeye game. I was electrified with happiness and I was in front of my family and just gave it all I had.”
“My first tackle that I missed,” Castaneda said. “I kicked it from 35 yards out and it almost went into the endzone and I ran. I was the first one down there and I missed the tackle. That was in Kingman, the first game of the season.”
“It had to be my strip sack right here,” Dorsett said. “That was one of my first in awhile and it felt pretty good to get that, to get a nice solo sack like that.”
Q: What will you take from your experience as a Knights student athlete into your future endeavors?
A: “I’ll just take everything as a learning experience,” Aguilar said. “You learn as you go. Especially being a corner, you know, mistakes happen, but you just got to overcome it.”
“Give it all I got,” Feely said. “Academics come first as you said – student-athlete. My academics come first and then my athletics.”
“I will take the courage of always fighting for the heart of the Knights,” Castaneda said.
“Patience,” Dorsett said. “You have to be real calm out on the field. You have to be really patient with your guys because we get angry, we get fired up, and you got to understand that anger is not at you all the time and you just got to know how to talk to people in that situation and stay calm with them.”
Q: If you could describe your senior football season in one word, what would it be?
A: “Amazing,” Aguilar said. “Amazing,” Feely said. “A dream,” Castaneda said. “Good. I’ve loved it,” Dorsett said.
