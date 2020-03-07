In its first big meet of the season, the Lake Havasu track and field teams had a highly successful day at the Buckeye Lions Invitational on Saturday.
The girls’ team placed first overall and the boys’ finished third.
“We knew it was a business trip and the kids came out and took care of business today,” said head coach Zach Dunbar. “Overall, we’re really excited about the performance we saw today.”
There were no Knights who won their respective events. However, there were a number of top-five finishers.
Junior Isabella Sloma finishes second in the girls’ 1600 meter and third in the 800m. She recorded personal-best of 5:45.58 in the 1600 and a time of 2:39.91 in the 800.
Fellow junior Summer Evans also recorded a pair of top-five finishes. In the girls’ 100m, she set a personal record with a time of 12.79 and a time of 28.06 in the 200m to place fourth.
Freshman Presley Evans followed suit with two top-five finishes of her own.
She placed third in both 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles. Her time of 50.66 in the 300m hurdles was a personal best. Evans finished with a time of 17.71 in the 100m hurdles.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Cody Pellaton placed third with personal records in both the boys’ 400m and long jump. In the 400, Pellaton finished with a time of 52.05 and a distance of 20 feet and four and a half inches in the long jump.
In the girls’ long jump, senior Kilee Greene finished third with a jump of 14 feet and five inches.
Senior Joshua Hansen placed fourth with a time of 4:47.85 in the boys’ 1600m.
Finally, junior Cameron Sterling finished fifth in the boys’ shot put with a throw of 38 feet and 1/4 inches.
The girls’ 4x800m relay team placed third with a time of 11:38.59.
Both the boys’ 4x100m and 4x800m relays recorded fourth place finishes.
Havasu’s time in the 4x100 was 45.85 and its time in the 4x800 was 8:57.93.
The Knights will have two full weeks off until it’s next meet on Saturday, March 21 at the MEC Invitational in Mohave.
Dunbar will take the time off as an opportunity to work with different athletes in different events.
“It’s a good opportunity to figure out gaps in our scoring and where we can improve, he said. “Also, it’ll give some athletes more time to get more comfortable in their events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.