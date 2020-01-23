A stout defensive effort aided by some late insurance goals helped the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team shutout Deer Valley 4-0 in its West Valley Region opener on Thursday night.
Leading 1-0 well into the second half, the Knights (14-1-1, 1-0 West Valley) scored three times over the final 16 minutes to put away the Skyhawks and extend their winning streak to six games.
“I know we won 4-0, but I think it was not as clean of a game as I would have liked it to be,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “Our passing was a little bit off, I think we were a little flat today to start. The second half effort was much better.”
Havasu jumped on top early, thanks to a goal from junior Tristan Fowler, his 28th of the season. From there, both teams endured a defensive struggle which saw both teams with several opportunities to score but to no avail.
Finally, in the 65th minute, freshman Oswaldo Sanchez ran down a long pass heading toward the Deer Valley goal. The Skyhawks keeper and Sanchez converged on the ball, but Sanchez just barely beat him to it and was able to tap it past him for a goal.
Senior Randy Gallegos followed with a pair of goals to put the match out of reach.
His first goal came off a rebound which he corralled in the box, juked a Deer Valley defender and put it past the keeper. He scored his second goal after junior Gavin Lintz controlled a corner kick in the box, then passed out to an open Gallegos who powered it through to the back of the net.
“We kind of have had problems with teams that are physical but I think we were physical with them and learned how to play against that.”
Up next, the Knights hit the road to face Peoria at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for another West Valley matchup.
