After playing on the road for the past three weeks, the Lake Havasu football team gave its home crowd much to cheer for on Friday night. The Knights routed the Estrella Foothills Wolves 47-0 for their fifth straight win. The shutout victory is the Knights first since 2017.
“The kids wanted to keep that on the board,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said about the shut out. “We rolled a couple different guys in and hats off to our guys. The next guy up, they worked just as hard as the first guy in front of them to keep that.”
The Knights didn’t waste any time putting points on the scoreboard, taking a 33-0 lead in the first quarter. Havasu’s first score came on its second play from scrimmage on a long 64-yard touchdown run from junior running back Isaac Stopke.
The Wolves’ defense had no answers for Stopke, who scored five touchdowns – all of which came in the first half. The junior finished one rushing score shy of tying the program’s record for most touchdowns in a game.
After the Knights went into halftime with a 40-0 advantage, Stopke played a few snaps on defense, but was on the sideline for offense in the second half. Junior James Douglas and freshman Gavin Briggs, who had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty in the third quarter, received most of the snaps in the backfield for the rest of the night.
“It’s not an individual sport,” Stopke said. “I love (seeing) other guys to reps, being able to coach them up.”
Stopke didn’t get the chance to match the school single-game record, but he’s three scores shy from tying the program’s mark for most rushing touchdowns in a season.
Mitchell Wegner and Brent Michaels currently hold the record at 25, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book. Michaels accomplished the feat twice, setting the record in 2007 and repeating the mark in 2008. Wegner tied the record in 2010.
After his 64-yard touchdown, Stopke scored three more times in the first quarter. He ran for touchdowns from 3, 14 and 6 yards. The Knights’ final touchdown of the first quarter was a 48-yard connection between quarterback Austin Head and Cody Pellaton. The Knights made it a 40-0 game after Stopke scored his fifth and final touchdown from 4 yards in the second quarter.
Head played three series in the second half and was relieved by Josh Deffingbaugh in the fourth quarter. Deffingbaugh, a junior, threw for a late score to Quienten Anderson for a 37-yard connection.
“A lot of guys got experience tonight and that’s what it’s about,” Thompson said about playing his reserves Friday. “Get those guys in and give them a chance especially with all the work that they’ve done.”
The Knights completed the shut out by holding off a couple of solid drives from the Wolves. Havasu stopped Estrella Foothills at the 2-yard line to end halftime and the Knights defense recovered a fumble in the Wolves’ first drive of the second half. The latter happened when the Wolves drove into Knights’ territory.
The fumble recovery was one of three takeaways for the Knights’ defense with the other two coming on interceptions from Dominic Crouthers and Sam Miles.
“We started the season off rocky and everyone underestimated us,” Head said. “Now we’re coming on our fifth straight win and we’re just getting to work and showing everyone who we are.”
Up next
Havasu will welcome Coconino for a pivotal 4A matchup next Friday. Prior to Friday, the Knights were ranked 12th in 4A while the Panthers were at No. 8 in this week’s rankings.
The Panthers (4-2, 2-2 Grand Canyon) fell 14-0 to Bradshaw Mountain in a regional road game on Friday.
