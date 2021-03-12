SOFTBALL
The Lake Havasu softball team started its season with an 11-0 road loss against a tough opponent in Willow Canyon Friday.
The Knights were held to two hits – both singles by Natalie Ramirez and Ashleigh Alba. Havasu’s only chance to score runs came in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. With two outs, Ramirez made contact with the ball, but the Wildcats were able to snag it to end the inning.
Ramirez finished the game 1-for-3 while Alba’s hit was her only plate appearance of the afternoon.
The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, added four runs in the second and scored twice in the third. North Canyon scored its 11th run in the fourth.
Havasu will look to bounce back against Yuma Catholic on the road on Wednesday, March 17. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Lake Havasu baseball team fell 4-2 in its season opener to Willow Canyon in a road game Friday.
Colton Bagshaw and Ryan Blondell each knocked in a run in the loss with the former almost tying the game in the fifth inning. With the Knights down 2-0, Bagshaw hit a ball near the fence and a run scored, but the senior was thrown out at the plate.
The Knights had a total of five hits – two each from Bagshaw and Espn Simpson with Blondell getting the other hit.
Bagshaw finished at the plate 2-for-3, Simpson was 2-for-2 with a double and Blondell was 1-for-3. As a team, Havasu struck out eight times in the batter’s box.
At the mound, Bagshaw had six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on two hits in three innings. Isaiah Rivas pitched in relief for the rest of the game.
The Knights will look to shake off their loss when they head to Yuma Catholic on Wednesday, March 17. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
