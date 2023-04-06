Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in San Diego State history, putting the Aztecs in the national championship game for the first time. UConn dominated yet another NCAA Tournament opponent, completing its return to national relevance. The Aztecs and Huskies will play for a national title Monday night with history on the line. For San Diego State , it will be the culmination of the program building Steve Fisher started and his longtime former assistant Brian Dutcher pushed forward. UConn will be vying for its fifth national title since 1999, but first since Dan Hurley was hired to reroute the program’s fall from grace.