Prep Roundup

Maryssa Rodriguez makes a play in the field.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The varsity squad came away with their 15th straight win Wednesday with their 26-0 defeat over Westview.

Top run scorers were: Haley Martin (5), Shauna Misiak (4), Leah Huffman (4), Savanah Primeaux (4), Maryssa Rodriguez (3), Yeime Ruiz (3) and Alaina Johnson (2). Top hitters were: Huffman (3), Johnson (2), Alexis Martin (2), Haley Martin (2), Primeaux (2), Ruiz (2). Johnson pitched two innings and struck out five. Alexis Martin pitched the other two innings and struck out four. The junior varsity team also came away with a win, defeating Westview 20-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.