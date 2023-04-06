The varsity squad came away with their 15th straight win Wednesday with their 26-0 defeat over Westview.
Top run scorers were: Haley Martin (5), Shauna Misiak (4), Leah Huffman (4), Savanah Primeaux (4), Maryssa Rodriguez (3), Yeime Ruiz (3) and Alaina Johnson (2). Top hitters were: Huffman (3), Johnson (2), Alexis Martin (2), Haley Martin (2), Primeaux (2), Ruiz (2). Johnson pitched two innings and struck out five. Alexis Martin pitched the other two innings and struck out four. The junior varsity team also came away with a win, defeating Westview 20-0.
The varsity squad earned their 14th win Wednesday with their 21-0 defeat over Westview. Top run scorers were: Levi Cook (4), Brock Cross (4) and Tyler Aston (3). Top hitters were: Cook (3), Tyler Thompson (2), Jerry Blanco (2), Tristan Wright (2) and Sam Miles (2). Deegan Cordova pitched all four innings, allowing only one hit and zero runs against him and struck out five. The junior varsity team also won against Westview, 15-0.
The varsity squad lost 9-0 to the Flagstaff Eagles Wednesday. The loss puts the boys at 4-5 on the season with four matches left.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Cococino on the road at 3 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
