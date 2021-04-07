The Lake Havasu softball team fought back from an early 10-0 deficit, but the Knights’ comeback came up short against Canyon View on the road Tuesday.
Havasu fell 12-11 to the Jaguars after leaving the bases loaded to end the game.
Canyon View stormed to a 10-0 lead in the first inning and added a run in the second and third innings. The Knights started their comeback in the second inning with an RBI double from Leah Huffman. Havasu scored two runs in the third inning and added two more in the fourth.
Down 12-8, the Knights rallied in the seventh inning with RBIs from Aubrie Carver, Natalie Ramirez and Alysen Rieth. All of Havasu’s came with no outs and the Knights were on the verge of taking the lead with the bases loaded.
Havasu’s rally ended after Huffman was retired on a groundball.
The loss drops the Knights to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Desert West. Havasu dropped both games to Canyon View, which leads the region at 4-0 (6-1 overall).
Up next for the Knights is a road game against Desert West opponent Millennium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
