With a roster featuring more combined freshmen and sophomores than juniors and seniors, the Lake Havasu softball team will be leaning on its youth to get it back to the state playoffs.
“We got a lot of new pieces and we’ve got to look at where we fit into things,” said head coach Kari Thompson. “We got good speed this year, so I’d like to utilize the speed along with our bats.”
The Knights’ roster is made up of three freshmen, four sophomores, three juniors and two seniors.
Havasu will once again rely on sophomore Alysen Reith in the circle as the ace of its staff. She recorded a 7-9 record with a 4.79 earned run average with 66 strikeouts in 19 appearances as freshman.
Behind Reith, a pair of freshmen, Hailee Watson and Alexis Martin, will compete for the No. 2 spot in the rotation.
“They both pitched really well in our inter-squad game and held their own,” said Thompson of the freshmen. “Our first tournament of the season is where we’ll be able to see whose performing consistently and throwing strikes.”
The offense will once again be led by senior Taylor Thompson, who paced the team with a .489 batting average, 40 runs scored and 28 runs batted in last season. Other key contributors include Reith, who batted .421 as a freshman and junior Ashlyn Tibbetts who batted .306 last season.
Sophomore Aubrie Carver is expected to take over as the team’s leadoff hitter as Thompson slides down to the second spot in the order.
“I feel we have a really solid lineup one through nine,” said Kari Thompson. “We have been really working on being consistent and having versatility in the field.”
Last season, Havasu earned a home play-in round matchup, but fell to Flagstaff.
The Knights will begin their journey back today when they start their season at the Wrangler Softball Classic in Wickenburg. Havasu is scheduled to play three games today, the first beginning at 11 a.m. against Valley Vista.
On Monday, the Knights will open the home portion of their schedule when they host River Valley at 4 p.m.
