The State Playoff brackets for softball were released in a selection show Thursday and it was unveiled that Lake Havasu will host a first round game.
The Knights were given the No. 6 seed in the 5A Conference and will play No. 11 Millennium in the first round on Saturday morning. It’s Havasu’s first state playoff appearance since 2016, when the tournament featured a 32-team bracket. The Knights competed in play-in games for three consecutive seasons in 2017-19 and lost all three contests.
“Everybody that makes it to the final 16 is good,” Havasu coach Kari Thompson said. “We know we have to put a good game forward and we’re just going to work to score each inning like we have all season because it helps us if we could chip away each inning.”
The Tigers are a familiar opponent for the Knights, who defeated Millennium twice this season. In the first matchup, Havasu won 5-4 on the road and beat Millennium 9-5 at home in the second game. Those two victories started the Knights’ seven-game winning streak to cap off the season.
“We know we’re getting a good game, but we also know what to expect,” Thompson said. “We know what kind of pitching we’re going to see on Saturday. We know we need a consistent game, but we know we could beat them, it’s just a matter of performing on Saturday.”
Havasu (12-3) dropped to two spots in the final rankings after being at the fourth spot for the majority of the season. Casteel (14-4) and Mountain View Marana (15-2) jumped Havasu after finishing with a stronger schedule rating.
“We look at it as it is what it is,” Thompson said about the rankings. “We controlled what we could and we ended on a good winning streak. I think we’re in a good place going into the playoffs.”
During their winning streak, the Knights outscored opponents 110-14 and earned three shutout victories over that span. Havasu concluded the season with two 14-0 wins over rivals Mohave and Lee Williams. The Knights’ other shutout was an 18-0 win over Agua Fria.
Heading into Saturday’s game, Thompson said her team is playing well at the right time.
“I’ve consistently seen the team get a little bit better each time,” Thompson said. “We knew we were young coming into this season, but now I feel our younger kids have really gotten in the mix. They’re competitive and they’re mentally stronger than they were day one.
“My experienced group, the ones that lead the team, that junior class, they’re just hungry to play. They lost their season last year. This is their chance to make their mark and I think they’re ready.”
First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Lake Havasu High School. Tickets are only available online and can be purchased on GoFan. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with a high school ID, active military or senior citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.