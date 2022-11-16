Havasu Stingrays

Madi Sondrol, the first junior coach of the Havasu Stingrays program, instructs younger swimmers Zoey Bengard, Charles Franklin, Leelen Ray, Carson Blair and Bobbi Delira.

 Courtesy of Candis Martin

The Havasu Stingrays swim team introduced a new junior coaches program this season with the goal of developing young athletes into experienced coaches as well as enhancing the learning experience for young swimmers in the community.

Stingrays head coach Candis Martin returned to Havasu this summer after living and working in Tucson. During her time there, Martin was inspired by how many young swimmers took on leadership roles as junior lifeguards and mentors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.