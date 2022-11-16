The Havasu Stingrays swim team introduced a new junior coaches program this season with the goal of developing young athletes into experienced coaches as well as enhancing the learning experience for young swimmers in the community.
Stingrays head coach Candis Martin returned to Havasu this summer after living and working in Tucson. During her time there, Martin was inspired by how many young swimmers took on leadership roles as junior lifeguards and mentors.
“In Havasu, we’re in a smaller community and it’s really hard to get experience that you need to be successful in your next step in your life,” Martin said. “I wish I had had more opportunities like this when I lived here.”
In order to become a Havasu Stingrays junior coach, you must be at least 13 years old and have competitive swimming experience.
This volunteer junior coaches program will provide young athletes with training and certifications required to become a swim instructor and invaluable experience that can be put on a resume.
“I really think it’s going to be a program that continues to grow from year to year,” Martin said.
During practice, the junior coach will lead stretching, as well as get in the pool to give hands-on instruction to the younger swimmers who are just developing their skills.
