The Lake Havasu Stingrays are gearing up for some annual events starting with the team’s Swim-A-Thon on Saturday.
The Swim-A-Thon, taking place at the Aquatic Center, is a fundraiser hosted by the Stingrays and is making its return after the covid-19 pandemic shut down last year’s event. Swimmers in the Stingrays are in the 6-18 age range and will have two full hours to swim 200 laps in the pool. The kids will swim in two separate groups. Donations could be made to the teams or to a particular swimmer per lap.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Stingrays Meet Director Victoria Reeves said. “Unfortunately, with covid last year, we missed this fundraiser. We couldn’t hold it. This is a fundraiser that basically helps to support and fund our non-profits and team for the entire year.”
Saturday’s event serves as a qualifier for the annual Coach Mike Taylor Memorial Lake Swim on Tuesday. The lake swim includes a three mile course along the Bridgewater Channel, which will be shut down for motorized watercraft vehicles Tuesday morning.
Parents or the community could cheer on the swimmers from the channel, as kayaks and paddle boards are allowed.
This year’s lake swim will be the eighth edition of the event and all proceeds are donated in the name of Taylor, a former Stingrays coach who died in 2013. Taylor started the lake swim in 2007.
The lake swim starts at the beach at Rotary Park, continues up the channel, under the bridge, to the Windsor buoy at the north end of the channel and it loops around back to the beach. The pandemic also shut down last year’s lake swim.
“In past years, the swim has been from the Casino, all the way across to Windsor,” Reeves said. “They would swim that big basin across. Our lake has become so busy and so popular that swimming that big basin has become just too dangerous
“With the assistance of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department and the city, we requested to be able to close down the channel and swim the channel instead. The route that they’re swimming on the channel ends up being the same exact distance that the North basin is.”
The cost is $95 for swimmers to enter the lake swim, but local businesses could help “sponsor a kid” to cover their cost. Reeves said some of the sponsorship money will go toward a scholarship in Taylor’s name. Once the scholarship money is capped out, other funds from sponsors will be donated to the Stingrays.
“We have that sponsorship available and we’re making the kiddos, who swim (in the lake), a t-shirt,” Reeves said. “If they end up with a sponsor, the sponsor’s name could be on the t-shirts and the sponsor also gets a t-shirt.”
The Swim-A-Thon will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until 10:30 a.m. The first group will swim from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the other group will be in the pool from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
As for Tuesday’s lake swim, the channel will be shut down from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“I’m hoping to get some of the community out there to cheer these kids on the bridge and along the channel,” Reeves said.
