Havasu Stingrays Swim Team sees success in regional and state Championship meets

The Havasu Stingrays Swim Team saw multiple swimmers compete at the Regional Swim Meet in Paradise Valley earlier this month, and another compete in the Age Group State Championship in Flagstaff over the weekend.
Bradley Brown was the lone Stingray at the state meet, competing in the 13-14 boys group. Brown finished seventh overall in the 100 meter Butterfly after shaving off 5.34 seconds to get his personal best of 1:06.96 in the A Championship final.
He also competed in the 50 Freestyle with a personal best 28.07, 100 Freestyle (1:04.32), 200 Backstroke (2:43.72), 100 Backstroke (1:12.78).
At the regional meet, four swimmers accomplished their personal best in their individual events. Carson Blair competed in the 50 Freestyle (42.93) and 50 Backstroke (55.94) with personal bests in three other events; the 100 Breaststroke (1:55.42), 100 Freestyle (1:35.68), and the 50 Breaststroke (55.12).
Carter Blair had personal bests in the 100 Freestyle with a 1:13.45 and in the 50 Freestyle with a 31.71. Adrie Hesse had a 1:03.16 in the 50 Breaststroke while having a personal best in the 50 Backstroke (53.18), 50 Butterfly (55.56) and 50 Freestyle (43.98). Zach Parks had personal bests in all three events with a 1:05.06 in the 100 Freestyle, a 28.98 in the 50 Freestyle and a 1:14.90 in the Backstroke, finishing sixth in the A final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.