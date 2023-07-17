Havasu Stingrays Swim Team sees success in regional and state Championship meets

Bradley Brown prepares to come off the block at the Arizona Age Group Championships over the weekend.

 Courtesy Photo/Nicole Brown

The Havasu Stingrays Swim Team saw multiple swimmers compete at the Regional Swim Meet in Paradise Valley earlier this month, and another compete in the Age Group State Championship in Flagstaff over the weekend.

Bradley Brown was the lone Stingray at the state meet, competing in the 13-14 boys group. Brown finished seventh overall in the 100 meter Butterfly after shaving off 5.34 seconds to get his personal best of 1:06.96 in the A Championship final.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.