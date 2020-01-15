With the accompaniment of the Band of Knights, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team soundly defeated Lee Williams 8-1 at home on Wednesday night.
After the two teams played to a 1-1 draw earlier this season, head coach Christina Gibbs was somewhat surprised her team was able to win in blowout fashion.
“I thought it was going to be much like the tournament and be super tight the whole game,” said Gibbs. “I was pleasantly shocked with how well it went.”
Gibbs noted the physical style of play Lee Williams plays with and what can be done to offset that.
“I think they [passed] well,” she said. “They got rid of the ball quickly because they knew if they didn’t, then they’re going to get whacked. It took us about 20 minutes to settle in but after that I was really pleased with the way they moved the ball around.”
The match began as a defensive battle but roughly 15 minutes in, Havasu (12-1-1) got on the board thanks to junior Tristan Fowler, who finished with three goals and two assists.
Following a free kick, Fowler gained control of the ball and dribbled into the box where he then put it past the Lee Williams keeper.
His second goal was an even more impressive strike. After stealing the ball from a Volunteers defender deep inside their zone, Fowler turned and sent a long strike which sailed over the keeper’s head and into the net.
The rout was on from there.
Sophomore Jesse Dominguez knocked in the next two goals for the Knights, the first coming off a pass from Fowler. The second goal saw junior Danny Pando send a long pass downfield which Dominguez ran down and put by the Lee Williams keeper.
Junior Trent Dreisbach got in on the fun when he scored off a free kick.
Later, junior Ryan Myers tracked down an errant Volunteers’ pass and shot it over the keepers’ head to cap the scoring in the first half.
Scoring was harder to come by in the second half, but Fowler was a part of both Havasu goals.
First he found senior Randy Gallegos, who finished on a header, on a cross, putting the Knights in position to end the match early via the mercy rule.
However, Gabriel Otero of Lee Williams found a soft spot in the defense and put on through to prolong the match.
Fowler followed with another goal to give him a hat trick. He now has 26 goals this season.
Up next, the Knights will face Mohave on the road next Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
