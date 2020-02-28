The Lake Havasu baseball team began the new season with an 8-4 loss on the road against Kingman Academy on Friday afternoon.
Trailing 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers scored all eight of their runs to erase the deficit and claim the lead.
“We came out strong, but we just got to play through the entire game,” said head coach Kit Borg. “Four runs isn’t enough against a team that can swing the bat.”
Havasu took an early lead with three runs in the top of the first on a run-scoring single by junior Max Vetter and a two-run homer from senior Domanik Brady.
In the fourth inning, Vetter knocked in another run to stretch the Knights’ lead to 4-0.
Senior Cameron Bagshaw started on the mound for Havasu and was brilliant, tossing four scoreless innings and allowing only one walk and one hit while striking out five. He was lifted after 47 pitches.
After Bagshaw was removed, Kingman Academy took advantage against the Knights’ bullpen.
Junior Colton Bagshaw came on in the fifth and surrendered five runs (four earned) while only recording one out.
Senior Logan Daughtry was brought in to put out the fire, but gave up a two-run home run.
Wyatt Hall threw six innings for the Tigers before giving way to Kaden Bean, who shut the door with a scoreless seventh inning.
“Colton had a tough time finding the zone and when he did, they hit him hard,” said Borg. “We need to clean up some things on defense as well, but I think we can compete with anybody.”
Vetter, Colton Bagshaw and junior Isaiah Rivas each recorded two hits at the plate.
Havasu made three errors in the loss.
The Knights will return to action on Tuesday at 2 p.m. for their home opener against Yuma Catholic.
