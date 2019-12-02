In a game which saw five players foul out, including three from River Valley, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team held on at home for a 74-67 overtime win over the Dust Devils Monday night.
Senior Bradley Rogers scored the last eight points for Lake Havasu (2-0) in the extra period as River Valley finished the game with only two players on the court due to foul trouble.
“It’s two wins at that’s what matters,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “Sometimes it doesn’t matter what it looks like, as long as it happens.”
The Knights held a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but just as Kingman Academy was able to against Havasu in the season opener, River Valley chipped away at the lead with a late rally.
With less than 30 seconds remaining and the Knights clinging to a one point lead, Cameron Ayers missed the front end of a one-and-one. Amaro Contreras of the Dust Devils secured the rebound and drew a foul, but only made one of his two free throws to tie the score.
Lake Havasu was unable to get off a clean shot on its final possession and the game went into overtime.
The shorthanded River Valley was unable to continue its rally in the extra session and the Knights won for the second time in as many games to start the season.
“It just wasn’t smart basketball there at the end,” said Darnell. “We pride ourselves on being a disciplined team. When you don’t play smart and make those kinds of mistakes, you can get beat. It just so happened that they ran out of guys.”
Junior Bolden led Lake Havasu with 22 points, as the senior sank four 3-pointers. Rogers finished with 21 points.
The Dust Devils were kept afloat throughout the game thanks to an offensive onslaught from Trevell Walker. He dropped 30 points and made four 3-pointers as well.
Lake Havasu will have a quick turnaround and host Yuma Catholic today at 5:30 p.m.
Darnell isn’t concerned about his team playing on back to back days.
“We’re in good shape and we condition pretty hard and we’re excited about it,” he said.
