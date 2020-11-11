Lake Havasu had representatives at this year’s Arizona Interscholastic Association Swim & Dive State Championships over the weekend.
The Knights took 14 swimmers to the Division II meet, which took place at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa on Saturday.
Out of the 14 swimmers, Aubrie Carver, a junior, was the only Havasu swimmer to place after finishing ninth in the 100-yard backstroke event. Only the top 16 finishers are scored. Carver also competed in the 200 individual medley.
“She had a really busy weekend, she played softball too,” head coach Giulia Dickinson said. “I was really impressed with her pure stamina. She went in at eighth so I was expecting her to come out in the top 10 going in.”
Sophomore Kira Pope also represented the Knights in the girls individual events, competing in the 500-yard freestyle. The girls team also competed in the 200 medley relay, which was swam by Carver, Pope, Emma Roberts and Kaylin O’Brien.
Havasu swimmers who competed for the boys in the individual events were Evan McMillian, Aaron Miller and Darren Tott.
McMillian competed in the 400 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and the 200 individual medley. Miller was in the 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay and Tott competed in the 100 backstroke.
The other boys who competed in the 200 medley relay with McMillian and Miller were Brenden Rizzo and Will Buckman. McMillian, Miller, Buckman and Tristan Green competed in the 400 freestyle relay.
The 2020 shortened-campaign ends for the Knights after the team was uncertain of a season happening heading into the fall.
“We weren’t even planning to have state so the fact that it happened and we made it was kind of a win already,” Dickinson said. “I thought we swam really well.”
