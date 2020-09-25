The Lake Havasu swim team dove into the 2020 season with their first virtual meet of the year on Thursday.
Lake Havasu High School competed against Lee Williams in their first meet of the season, but the Knights swam against themselves at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center and sent their times to Kingman for host Lee Williams, who swam Thursday at Centennial Park, to compile. Final results, including both individual places and team scores were not available when Today’s News-Herald went to press on Thursday.
“The first meet is always so hard - it is really just the starting point,” said Lake Havasu head coach Giulia Dickinson. “So I guess this is just our starting point. The times are a little higher than we are used to starting with. There were some where we were right where I wanted us to be, and some that I wanted to be a little faster in. So we just have to tweak all of that and figure out where each piece is going to fit best.”
The virtual meet was an unusual format for competition, but it’s one the Knights will have to get used to because that is how almost all of their regular season meets will be run this year.
One of the side effects of holding a virtual meet is that it was completed in much less time than most swim meets with multiple teams at the same pool. The Knights first meet of the season took roughly an hour to finish, and that means that swimmers had significantly less time between their events.
“They are not used to that speed, so now that we have done it I am excited that we are going that fast,” Dickinson said. “When we do slow down and have our qualifier everything is going to slow down. So they will get a lot more rest time between events. I think the meets are going to be really helpful for conditioning. I think that is the mindset and the vision that we have to have.”
Although final places and scores were unknown at the end of the meet, Dickinson said she was impressed with the 200 individual medley duo of Evan McMillan and Aubrie Carver.
“I really like that I have a solid 200 IM on both the guys and the girls side,” Dickinson said. “I was also really impressed with my 400 (freestyle) of Aaron Miller and Kira Pope.”
Lake Havasu will be back in action next Thursday with a meet against host Kingman Academy, but the Knights will be back at the Aquatic Center for their portion of the meet.
“I am looking forward to next week now that we have a starting point, just to see how we grow,” Dickinson said. “With them being so far behind when we started the growth is going to be so much faster than we are used to. So that is exciting because they are going to see it a little more instantly than they normally would. When they are looking at their times from last year they are discouraged because they are so much slower, but they should be slower because nobody has been in the water for six months.”
