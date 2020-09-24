The Lake Havasu High School swim team will dive into their season today, but head coach Giulia Dickinson said she doesn’t know quite what to expect from the season this year after a severely impacted offseason.
“Every day is like a new adventure,” Dickinson said. “From what they are able to do now compared to where we normally are at this point is so hard to judge with all the changes.”
Dickinson said in a typical year most of the team works on conditioning during the offseason, and many also compete on the local club team or head to the pool to swim laps on their own.
“It just didn’t happen this summer, so it has been a major adjustment not only for them but for myself,” she said. “We are starting so much farther back than we ever have before. While there is nothing wrong with that it does take a different mindset because in a sport that is all about time it is really obvious to see when you are not getting it like you used to.”
The unusual season has been hardest on the team’s most experienced swimmers who are struggling to match their past times in various events. But pools were closed throughout Arizona for most of the summer, so Dickinson said every team should be more-or-less in the same boat.
“We want to get them in the mindset that they aren’t the only ones starting behind – everybody is,” Dickinson said. “Everyone will be starting at the same point of zero this year.”
The swim team started practice four and a half weeks ago, but the pools were still closed for the first two weeks. So the Knights had to find ways to work out on dry land. Dickinson said the team did some conditioning work, practiced their kicks, and did some yoga during dry practices.
“Then we got in the pool and it was eye opening for them and me,” she said. “I thought we would have a little more natural ability come back into play, and I think they thought that too. I was seeing an improvement in their stamina in the dry land workouts, but then we got into the water and stamina was an obstacle once again. At this point it is really all about the endurance and the stamina.”
The Knights have now been back in the pool for about two and a half weeks, but the first two weeks the team had to stagger practices due to AIA guidelines. Now that Mohave County has reached the minimal spread threshold for high school sports, the team was finally able to practice all at once starting on Monday.
So Lake Havasu is still learning its own strengths and weaknesses heading into today’s season opening meet against Lee Williamson.
“I haven’t seen my team as a whole yet,” Dickinson said. “Usually I have a pretty good idea going into the first meet of who is going to go where. But for this first meet I really am looking to fill in some gaps that I see, and hopefully I see something that I don’t get to see in practice.”
The Knights have a total of 27 athletes on the team this fall, with 13 boys and 14 girls.
Lake Havasu’s top returning swimmer is senior Evan McMillian who has qualified for the state meet in each of the past three seasons and is hoping to make it four in a row this fall. Aaron Miller has qualified for state as an alternate in each of his first two years on the team, and the Knights hope he can get over the hump and compete at state as a junior.
Junior Aubrie Carver is the only Lake Havasu girl who qualified for the state meet last year where she competed in the 200 individual medley and was an alternate for the 100 breast stroke. But Dickinson said sophomore Kira Pope narrowly missed qualifying for state last year as a freshman while dealing with injuries. She said Pope is fully healthy this year, and they are hoping she can make the push to qualify for state.
Dickinson said freshman Zoey Chambers and sophomore Will Buckman are also talented young swimmers to watch this year.
But making the state meet may be more difficult this year than it has been in the past. In order to qualify, swimmers must beat a specified time at a qualifying meet and finish in the top 32 individuals in the state in that event. Generally the Knights go to four qualifying meets in a season but this year there will only be one.
“This year we’ve got to be good from the get-go because we only get one state qualifier and you are either going to make it or you are not,” Dickinson said. “So usually we have a space for kind of a throw-away swim, but we don’t have that this year.”
Virtual meets
Preseason practice wasn’t the only thing impacting the swim team this fall. The meets themselves will be held in a much different format as well.
Dickinson said most of the team’s meets will be held virtually with each school competing in their home pools before sending the results to the host school to compile and determine the winners.
“We have got to learn to compete against ourselves and find some intrinsic motivation,” she said. “We will be competing against the team, not someone else that we don’t know.”
