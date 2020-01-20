Physical play and back-and-forth action filled a matchup between two heated rivals, as the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team defeated Mohave 4-2 at Lee Barnes Stadium on Monday night.
Four goals from junior Kendra Park and a solid defensive effort, led by junior goalkeeper Makenna McNay, helped the Knights (7-4-1) take down their rivals from up the road.
“Makenna is back,” said head coach Josh Kistler of his keeper who missed nine games with a knee injury earlier this season. “Tonight she proved she’s back, her gloves are there and she’s ready to rock.”
Mohave won the previous match 4-1 between the two teams this season in the Mohave County Soccer Tournament.
Havasu’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half as McNay turned away a number of shots on goal by the Thunderbirds.
Park gave the Knights an early lead but Mohave answered back with a goal of their own in the 16th minute.
The very next minute, Park tracked down a long pass and sent it past the keeper with a long strike to retake the lead for Havasu.
Later in the first half, Park took control of the ball on Havasu’s side of the field, outran the Thunderbirds’ defense and found the back of the net again.
But Mohave responded after a defensive stand and worked the ball downfield quickly to cut the Knights’ lead in half.
In the second half, the Thunderbirds dominated time of possession, but was unable to put one past McNay. Lake Havasu’s defenders also did a solid job of keeping Mohave’s strikers off balance and disrupting their attack.
Park added her final goal on a play where she gathered possession of a loose ball in a crowd of Mohave defenders, emerged from the scrum and put it past the keeper.
The frustration was visible on the Thunderbirds’ side and when emotions boiled over, they were hit with two yellow cards as a result.
The win caps the non-region portion of the Knights’ schedule and gives them a bit of momentum heading into West Valley Region play.
“We got four region games coming up, if we win all four of those again, we’ll win the region again, just like last year,” said Kistler.
Lake Havasu faces Deer Valley on the road at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
