Isaac Stopke

Havasu running back Isaac Stopke breaks a tackle near the goal line in Lake Havasu’s home opener against Yuma Catholic Friday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (2-1) will play the Buckeye Union Hawks (3-0) in Buckeye tonight.

The game is fairly evenly matched on the rushing side of the ball. The Knights’ boast senior Isaac Stopke, who is the No. 5 rushing leader in the state according to MaxPreps, with 80 carries for 601 yards and 6 TDs.

