The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (2-1) will play the Buckeye Union Hawks (3-0) in Buckeye tonight.
The game is fairly evenly matched on the rushing side of the ball. The Knights’ boast senior Isaac Stopke, who is the No. 5 rushing leader in the state according to MaxPreps, with 80 carries for 601 yards and 6 TDs.
But the Hawks have a rushing threat of their own in senior Viliami Tongotea, who is the No. 6 rushing leader in the state according to MaxPreps, with 48 carries for 587 yards and 9 TDs.
The Hawks don’t lean as heavily on the running game as the Knights do.
Hawks wide receiver Darius Haskin currently sits at the No. 2 ranked spot in the state in total receiving yards, according to MaxPreps, with 14 receptions for 510 yards and 5 TDs.
The Knights did get a taste of what playing against a strong passing team is like in last week’s 28-14 loss to Yuma.
The Havasu defense played their role exceptionally against Yuma quarterback Richard Stallworth, who holds the No. 2 ranked spot for passing leaders in the state. Stallworth was held to 217 total passing yards in last week’s game, when he normally averages 345 yards per game. The Havasu defense also forced four turnovers.
Last week’s loss was largely attributed to the Havasu offense that didn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities.
If the Havasu offense can come together to score on every opportunity it’s given, and the defense shows out again tonight against Buckeye, there should be no reason the Knights won’t come home with their third win of the season.
