Lake Havasu City teens Zach and Brandon VerBrugge made the most out of their opportunity in a tournament that is considered the premier high school fishing event in the world.
The VerBrugge Brothers finished 20th in Nationals and fourth in Worlds at The Bass Federation High School Bass Fishing Championships at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina last week. The tournament spanned over four days from June 30 to July 3.
“It was like three times the size of our lake at home,” Zach said about Lake Hartwell during a phone interview while they were heading back to Havasu. “When you first get out there and put the boat in the water, it was overwhelming because when you first see it in person, it’s totally different than on a map.”
The brothers won a $100,000 scholarship to Simpson University in Redding, California and brought home two kayaks, two $200 gift cards from Cabela’s and two fourth place trophies from the Worlds tournament. The brothers said they already used their gift cards on their way home for more fishing gear.
Zach and Brandon finished fourth in Worlds with a catch of three bass for 8 pounds, 15 ounces. In Nationals, the brothers placed 20th with a three day total of 14-15 on four bass. The event had two separate tournaments – World and Nationals – and anglers had a three bass limit on each day.
Zach’s biggest catch of the tournament was two five pounders while Brandon’s largest haul was a four and three pound bass. This year’s TBF high school championships were the 12th annual event and had over 400 teams registered. A team consisted of three people to a boat – two high school anglers and their adult boat captain/coach. Zach and Brandon’s father Greg VerBrugge captain their boat.
While competing, a Major League Fishing television crew filmed Zach and Brandon fishing for a couple of days. MLF was filming the event for Pursuit Channel, a network that airs programming geared toward outdoor recreation.
“It wasn’t really too nerve racking,” Brandon said about the film crew. “Maybe the first day, I was a little nervous, but after that it was pretty fun having them on the boat with us.”
Zach and Brandon earned an invite to Lake Hartwell after snagging the top title at the Arizona High School Bass Fishing Championships at Lake Mitry in Yuma in March. Along with earning a spot to South Carolina, the brothers won trophies, Taipan fishing rods and $500 scholarships to the schools of their choosing at the state tournament.
Zach is heading into this senior year at Lake Havasu High School while Brandon will be a sophomore. The brothers are both part of the LHHS Anglers Club.
“It hasn’t really set in yet on how much we really won,” Brandon said. “Just kind of now starting to realize how much we actually won.”
