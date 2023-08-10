Havasu CrossFit’s Marley Francis earned the title of 5th Fittest Teenager On Earth after her stellar performance at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.
The CrossFit Games are described as the ultimate test of fitness. The fittest athletes on Earth are presented with a series of challenges unknown to them until right before the event begins.
Competing in the 14-15 girls division, Francis was among the 10 fittest teenagers in the world.
“I’m really happy with my performance,” Francis said. “I definitely learned a lot, but a good thing is a lot of the major things I learned weren’t because of mistakes I made on the competition floor.”
Francis competed in eight workouts over three days of competition. The first workout of the competition was two different Olympic lifts for maximum weight. Athletes were given just six minutes to establish a one-repetition max snatch and clean. Francis snatched 145 lbs and cleaned 170 lbs – both personal bests of hers. She placed sixth in that event.
Immediately after lifting as much weight as these athletes possibly could, the second workout, titled “Farmer's Field,” began just one minute later. In the sport of CrossFit, there are often “odd object” implements where athletes are expected to move heavy, usually awkwardly-shaped, objects from Point A to B.
In the Farmer’s Field workout, Francis carried two heavy sandbags 84 feet towards a box. Once she got to the box, the sandbags were set down and she completed 21 burpees up and over the box. Next, she picked the sandbags back up and carried them through a “dummy” obstacle course towards the pull-up rig. Once she got to the rig, she completed 50 wall balls (a CrossFit staple movement consisting of squatting, throwing and catching a medicine ball towards an overhead target). Next, she rowed 50 calories on a Concept 2 rower. Then it was time to go back down the ladder: another 50 wall balls, sandbag carry through the dummy obstacle course, 21 more burpees over the box, and finally, another 84-foot sandbag carry to the finish.
The Farmer’s Field workout was Francis’s best finish of the entire competition. She finished that monster of a workout in just over 12 minutes and placed fourth.
Those were just two of the workouts Francis competed in over the weekend. The other six had various movements including heavy deadlifts, rope climbs, sled pulls and pushes, handstand walks, one-legged squats, a cross country-style 5K run, pull ups, muscle ups and jump roping.
Francis placed fourth in one event, fifth in two events and sixth in five events – by far the most consistent performance of her competitors.
“I’m consistent but now we have to raise the bar and still be consistent. I’m really excited to get back in the gym and start working on it.”
Francis’s training is set up by Invictus Fitness, a world-class training camp that sends multiple CrossFit athletes to the Games each year. But this year, Francis was the only teenage athlete representing Invictus at the Games.
