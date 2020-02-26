Both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams of Lake Havasu picked up easy wins on the road against Barry Goldwater to start the season on Wednesday.
Each team was credited with a 9-0 win, although the boys’ team only played seven matches as the Bulldogs were short a player and could only compete in five singles and two doubles matches.
For the girls’ team, freshman Monet Land, junior Megan Anderson and senior Jaidyn Chauhan each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0, while seniors Alicia Medina, Lynnsey Slezak and Jayleen Casillas all won their matches by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores.
“It was a good start to the season,” said head coach Greg Brueckner. “We only had one full-time varsity player from last year playing today. They showed a lot of mental toughness.”
Chauhan was the only regular on varsity last season, while Casillas and Medina saw time on both varsity and junior varsity.
In doubles, Anderson and Slezak, along with Chauhan and Casillas each won 8-0, while Land and Medina won 8-1.
On the boys’ side, seniors Blaise Kovach and Jesus Garcia and sophomore Mason Sain all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Senior Chase Nobbe defeated his opponent 6-1, 6-0 and freshman Christian Sain won by a score of 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 slot.
“Christian had some trouble with his serve in the first set, but he picked it up in the second,” said head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “It was good to see the team not give up too many points, it’ll build some confidence.”
Nobbe was the only player with varsity experience in the lineup for the Knights.
Juniors Tristan Davidson and Cameron Balderrama won their doubles match 8-0, while Nobbe and freshman Tyronne Davidson won 8-1.
Lake Havasu will host its first home match of the season today at 1 p.m. against Youngker.
According to Wojcicki, juniors Hayden Bekkedahl, Trent Dreisbach, Gavin Lintz and Troy Anderson, who were all also members of the boys’ soccer team, did not travel with the team to Phoenix, but are expected to play today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.