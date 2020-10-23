BUCKEYE - Lake Havasu’s offense couldn’t be stopped on Friday, scoring on seven of their nine drives in a 47-13 road win against Youngker on Friday.
The Knights improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in 4A Southwest Region behind their explosive offense, which was led by three total touchdowns from quarterback Donny Fitzgerald and four scores on the ground from running back Isaac Stopke.
“It was a total team effort on offense because we got the ball to multiple people and multiple guys had carries,” head coach Karl Thompson said. “It was just a great team football game.”
It took Havasu its first three plays to get on the board after Fitzgerald threw to Brenton Szymanski for a large gain on the first play from scrimmage. The play set up the Knights inside Roughriders territory and Stopke capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
After Havasu forced Youngker to punt on the next drive, the Knights added to their lead on their fourth play of the game on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Cody Pellaton.
Friday’s performance from Havasu’s receiving core was an improvement from last week after they dropped multiple passes that could’ve gone for large gains or touchdowns.
“They wanted to redeem themselves,” Thompson said about the receiving core. “We had a couple of drops last week, so I thought they did an excellent job coming back, bouncing back when the ball was put on them again. We had the confidence to do it. Donny put it right on them and receivers made great plays throughout the night.”
The first quarter ended with a 21-7 lead for the Knights after Stopke ran for a goal line touchdown, which was the team’s third straight scoring drive.
Havasu’s scoring streak continued on their fourth possession, which ended with a 20-yard touchdown run from Fitzgerald.
The Knights made it five touchdowns on five possessions with Stopke’s third touchdown run of the game. Cooper Jones missed the following extra point.
Havasu’s scoring streak was snapped after they failed to score on their final drive of the first half. With nine second left in the half, Fitzgerald’s pass intended to Glen Adona was incomplete on fourth down, but the Knights took a comfortable 34-7 lead at halftime.
Stopke added to Havasu’s lead with his fourth touchdown on a 10-yard run in the team’s first drive of the third quarter.
Sitting comfortably with a 41-7 lead, the Knights scored it’s final points of the night with a 21-yard pass from Fitzgerald to Cole Fuller in the first play of the fourth quarter. It was the offense’s seventh score in eight drives.
“Donny did a great job hitting multiple receivers, pretty much, the line kept him clean all night,” Thompson said. “Having the ability to pass and run was just phenomenal. The offense did a great job tonight. They moved the ball around and to come out put those drives together was fabulous.”
Havasu failed to score on its final possession of the night after Jones missed a 47-yard field goal. The Knights put some of their reserves in the game on that possession including Austin Head at quarterback. Youngker scored late with 1:27 left in the game.
“This was one of the few games where our fans were able to go on the road,” Thompson said. “They were a part of it and there were lots of families that did come down.”
Up next
Havasu will host Deer Valley (2-2, 0-1 4A Southwest) in its homecoming game next Friday at 7 p.m. The Skyhawks dropped its second straight game on Friday with a 28-47 loss to Buckeye Union.
