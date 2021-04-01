The Lake Havasu track program hosted seven schools on Wednesday and finished the meet with a pair of team victories in their second home meet of the season.
The boys placed first at 261.5 points – a 67.5 margin of victory over Lee Williams – and their second consecutive win. The girls’ victory was wider, finishing with 285 points – 200 more than Mohave and it was also their second straight win.
“The usual standouts came and showed up,” Knights coach Zach Dunbar said. “It was really a warm up for us for (the Buckeye Lions Invitational) Saturday, which is going to be our first true test.”
On the boy’s side, Cody Pellaton had a trio of victories Wednesday, placing first in the 100, 200 and 400 meter events. It was the second consecutive week that Pellaton finished first in those races. He also competed in the 4x400 meter relay with Braedon Nickel, Jaime Serrano and Brenton Szymanski.
Pellaton finished the 100 event with a time of 11.32 seconds, recorded a time of 22.70 in the 200 and 52.34 in the 400. In the relay, Pellaton, Szymanski, Serrano and Nickel finished with a time of three minutes, 34 seconds and 35 tenths of a second and defeated the Lee Williams relay team, who finished at 3:55.88.
Other top performers for the boys were Szymanski, Glen Adona and Joshua Lumpkin, all of whom came away with victories in their respective events. Szymanski placed first in the high jump finishing with a height of 5 feet and 8 inches – two more inches then runner-up Justin Trujillo of Mohave.
Adona came away with a victory in the 300 meter hurdles at 43.72 seconds and placed second in the 110 hurdles at 16.93. As for Lumpkin, he crossed the finish line first in the 3200 meter race at 10:38.06, a personal record for the junior. Lumpkin placed second in the 1600 event at 4:45.25.
On the girl’s side, Sayre Farley, Celeste Switzer, Isabella Sloma, Katie Bell, Presley Evans and Christa Davis each placed first in their respective events.
Farley won the 400 meter event at 1:04.87 with her teammate Nyri Alozian finishing as the runner up at 1:05.45. Alozian also came in third in the 100 meter dash (14.10 seconds) and second in the 200 (28.51).
Switzer earned a victory in the 800 meter event and recorded a PR in the race at 2:43.74. The sophomore also finished third in the 3200 meter event at 14:00.85.
Sloma came away with a victory in the 1600 meter race at 5:58.76 and placed second in the 800 at 2:46.72. Bell won the 3200 meter race at 13:22.25, placed second in the 1600 at 6:04.42 and finished third in the 800 at 2:52.55.
Evans clinched a pair of victories in the hurdle events with a time of 18.09 in the 100 meter hurdle and 51.85 in the 300 hurdle.
In the field events, Davis finished on top in the long jump with a height of 14-06, which was two inches ahead of her teammate Saylee Heron.
“We’ve become more well-rounded,” Dunbar said. “We’re fine tuning everything where we want athletes at and where they’re going to be most successful in their events.”
Up next
The boys and girls teams will head to Buckeye Union High School on Saturday to compete in the 65th Annual Buckeye Lions Invitational. As of Thursday, the invitational will feature 23 teams. Dunbar said the Knights will bring athletes who finished in the top two in their respective events in Thursday’s meet.
“We need to show up ready to compete,” Dunbar said. “It’s a really big meet and it's tough competition so that meet is going to tell us a lot of where we’re at.”
