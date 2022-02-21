The Lake Havasu High School Track and Field program is set to kick off its 2022 season this week with a home meet.
Two years after covid-19 canceled the 2020 spring sport season, LHHS track and field coach Zach Dunbar says things are going back to normal.
“We were limited on the type of drills we could do, which in some cases we still are,” Dunbar said. “We just have to be careful if anyone tests positive, we have to pull the athletes around them. But being mindful of that things are pretty much back to normal.”
Dunbar says there are 80 athletes on the team, which is down from his first year of coaching the track and field team. The pandemic was the big reason for the dip in the number, Dunbar says, but as things go back to normal more and more student athletes are signing up for the team.
“We got a lot of younger runners who we are really excited about, ‘’ Dunbar said. “ Fraser Molyneux, who is also on the soccer team, is one we are very excited to see how he does. He has been putting up good times.”
On their schedule for this season the running Knights have four home meets scheduled. Dunbar says of the four, the Rotary Meet on March 26 is the one he is most excited for.
“The big one is the rotary meet which we should have some really good competition at this year,” Dunbar said. “I think they said Agua Fria is going to come to that and they are a powerhouse in track.”
For away meets, Dunbar says the team always enjoys going to Bradshaw Mountain and competing against the talent there. The Bradshaw Mountain meet, which Coconino and Grand Canyon High School will also be attending, is on April 23, the last meet of the Knight’s regular season.
LHHS track and field has their first home meet of the season this Wednesday with the first event starting at 3:30 p.m.
