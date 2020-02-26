Sunny skies and a slight breeze offered the backdrop for the first track and field meet of the 2020 season for Lake Havasu.
The girls’ team finished first by a comfortable margin, but the boys’ team was edged out by Lee Williams and placed second.
It was a day of learning for not only the athletes new to the sport, but also for head coach Zach Dunbar, who is getting his first shot as a track and field head coach.
“We ran a good meet and we’re learning a lot about our athletes about placement,” said Dunbar. “It’s been a positive experience, but there’s definitely some stuff to clean up before the next meet.”
Dunbar graduated from Lake Havasu in 2009 and set a school record in the discus throw. He went on to compete at Adams State University, a Division II school in Utah, where he competed in the javelin and shotput. Prior to returning to Lake Havasu, Dunbar served as a head baseball and football coach at a high school in Colorado.
The girls’ team dominated the track events, winning seven total on the afternoon.
Junior Isabella Sloma won both the girls’ 800 meter and 1600 meter. She recorded a time of 2:38.93 in the 800m and a time of 6:01.8 in the 1600m.
Freshman Presley Evans also won two events, pacing both the girls’ 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles.
Evans finished with a time of 17.15 in the 100m hurdles and a time of 52.46 in the 300m hurdles.
Junior Summer Evans finished first in the girls’ 100m dash with a time 13.33.
Havasu also won the girls’ 4x400m relay and the 4x800m relay.
The 4x400m relay recorded a time of 4:35.59 and was made up of senior Dailynn Evans, junior Zorah Feely, Summer Evans and Presley Evans.
Dailynn Evans, Sloma, freshman Celeste Switzer and sophomore Alyssa Musselman comprised the 4x800m relay team which finished with a time of 11:36.
The girls’ team also excelled in the jumping events as it won three on the day.
Senior Kilee Greene won both the high jump and triple jump. She finished with a high jump of four feet and six inches and a triple jump of 32 feet and seven inches.
Sophomore Gia Jehle won the pole vault with a distance of seven feet and six inches.
The boys’ team won three track events on Wednesday, including a pair of wins from junior Zachary Hansen.
He won both the 1600m with a time of 4:59.6 and 3200m with a time of 11:01.72.
The boys’ 4x100m relay team took first place by finishing with a time of 45.7. The group consisted of seniors Aaron Jackson, Jace Taylor, Jordan Arellano and sophomore Braedon Nickel.
The boys’ team also won two jumping events as sophomore Isaiah Soto recorded a leap of nine feet in the pole vault and fellow sophomore Cody Pellaton leaped 18 feet and 10 and half inches.
Dunbar expects the distance teams to be a strength in the program and believes he has a very balanced roster, but is also aware of the youth in the program.
“We have a really young team and a lot of them haven’t done this before,” said Dunbar. “We’re really heavy on freshmen and sophomores, so we’re just aiming on getting them to be comfortable competing.”
Lake Havasu will be back in action next Wednesday when it hosts another meet at Lee Barnes Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.