The Lake Havasu boys and girls track teams each claimed victories in their first home meet of the season Wednesday.
The Knights hosted nine teams at Lee Barnes Stadium and crushed the competition in each division. Havasu boys earned 281 points, a 157 margin of victory over Lee Williams, while the girls earned their win with a score of 259.5 – 165.5 more points than Mohave.
“This is probably the shortest amount of time we had to prepare for a meet,” Knights coach Zach Dunbar said. “Our athletes, they just showed up and were ready to compete.”
Cody Pellaton was one of the team’s standouts after placing first in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. In the 100 meter dash, Pellaton finished first with a time of 11.11 seconds – a personal record for the junior. Pellaton recorded another PR in the 200 meter event, finishing with a time of 22.90 seconds. His time in the 400 meter race was 53.31 seconds.
Pellaton also competed in the long jump, coming second to his teammate Braedon Nickel with a distance of 18 feet and 10 inches. Nickel finished first at 18-11.00.
“He’s been one of our top guys for a couple of years so we expected it and he’s coming off an injury,” Dunbar said about Pellaton. “We were very excited that he was ready to go because we were unsure of how he was going to be feeling and he had a great day.”
Other top performers for the boys were Nathan Merrill, Joshua Lumpkin, Glen Adona and Brenton Szymanski.
Merrill and Lumpkin participated in long distance events including the 1600 and 3200 meter events and the 4x800 relay. Merrill also competed in the 800 meter race, coming in first at two minutes, 18 seconds and six tenths of a second (2:18.06). Lumpkin placed first in the 1600 (5:00.55) and 3200 (10:57.02) events. Merrill finished behind Lumpkin in both races as the runner up in the 3200 race (11:19.13) and third in the 1600 event (5:04.53).
Adona finished on top in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.80 seconds and was second in the pole vault with a height of seven feet and six inches. Szymanski was first in the 300 meter hurdles at 41.41 and was second in the high jump at 5-06.
Cameron Sterling and Sylvan Osman were some of the notable performers in the field events. Sterling was second in the shot put at 38-07 and Osman, a freshman, recorded the best height in pole vault at 9-00.
As for the girls, Presley Evans was one of the top performers for Havasu, finishing first in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. The sophomore had a time of 17.43 seconds in the 100 hurdles while she recorded a time of 53.03 in the latter event.
The 800 meters event had three Knights finish in the top three with Celeste Switzer, Isabella Sloma and Katie Bell placing in those spots. Switzer finished first at 2:45.88, Sloma was second at 2:47.48 and Bell placed third at 2:52.19.
Sloma and Bell held the top two spots in the 1600 event with the former finishing in first. Sloma, a senior, recorded a time of 6:18.78 while Bell, a freshman, finished at 6:21.25. Sloma finished first in the 3200 meter race at 13:22.25.
As for the field events, Rylinn Smith had the best distance in the shot put at 31-07 and Jayden Bonnam placed first in the discus at 86-05. Smith finished behind Bonnam in discus at 82-03.
“We’re still growing in all areas and it’s slowly starting to come together,” Dunbar said. “We’re starting to figure it out in these first couple of meets so that when we go to an invitational, we’re going to have a really good team put together.”
The other schools that attended Wednesday’s meet were Kingman, Kingman Academy, River Valley, Mohave, Lee Williams, Parker, Salome, Yuma Catholic and Wickenburg.
Up next
Havasu will host its second meet of the season next Wednesday at 3 p.m. The meet is expected to include schools from the Colorado River Region.
