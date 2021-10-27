The Lake Havasu volleyball team nearly notched its seventh win of the season, losing in five sets to Agua Fria on Monday.
The Knights fell 3-2 (24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11), in the road contest, which also served as their second to last game of the season. Havasu dropped to 6-9 overall and 3-6 in the Desert West Region.
“Everything was close along the way,” Knights coach Tim Rodriguez said. “It could’ve gone either way. The kids fought hard.”
Monday’s match was similar to the first meeting between the two schools earlier this season. In the previous matchup, the Knights defeated the Owls at home in a 3-2 final (25-12, 18-25, 21-25, 27-25, 12-15).
The Knights had a chance to win the first game in a set where both teams traded points. Rodriguez said they had opportunities to pull away, but the Owls made a late push to win the set.
After winning the second and third sets, the Knights had an opportunity to close out the match in the fourth game. The Knights led in the fourth set, but were unable to pull away and lost the game by five points.
“They had a couple of good hitters that had some consistent hits on us,” Rodriguez said. “The difference was mistakes on our side.”
The loss has the Knights on the outside looking in regarding the 5A playoff rankings. After Monday’s loss, the Knights were ranked No. 30 in 5A – six spots behind a berth in the play-in round. The team’s ranked nine to 24 clinch a berth for the play-in.
The Knights will look to end their season strong when they head to Canyon View on Wednesday for a match that’ll serve as the Jaguars senior night.
“I want to see how they are mentally,” Rodriguez said. “Are they ready to fight for that last one?
“I just want to see the fight out of them. Fight and compete.”
Up next
Havasu’s match against Canyon View is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start The Jaguars are currently the No. 10 team in 5A with an 11-4 overall record and 6-3 mark in the Desert West. It’s the regular season finale for both teams.
